Fake Baltimore Dirt Bike "Non-Profit" Exposed

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An investigation has been launched against B-360 by the Maryland Secretary of State Office for alleged violations of the solicitation laws in the State of Maryland.

The investigation was initiated when Stephen Smithson filed a complaint with the Maryland Secretary of State on April 4, 2022 regarding B-360’s $10 Million solicitation campaign that allegedly violates the Maryland Solicitations Act.

According to the copy of the complaint obtained, B-360, whose legal name is Be the Revolution, LLC, has been misrepresenting to the public that it is a “non-profit” organization since 2017.

B-360 is not a non-profit organization. Business registration documents from the State of Maryland show that B-360 is not registered as a non-profit. Yet, B-360 advertises itself as a non-profit.

In response to inquiries to the Maryland Secretary of State Office, the Maryland Secretary of State Office reported that no records can be found that B-360 is a “non-profit” organization.

Under the Maryland Solicitations Act, an organization that intends to solicit in Maryland generally must first register with the State of Maryland’s Secretary of State Office. In addition to requiring annual registration and reporting, this law also prohibits deceptive acts and false and misleading statements in charitable solicitations.

Since 2017 when B-360 opened, B-360 has never complied with the Maryland Solicitations Act, states the complaint.

“We are concerned that B-360 may be violating solicitation laws in the State of Maryland,” said Smithson. “Sham non-profit dirt bike organizations in Baltimore and other unlawful dirt-bike fundraising schemes in Baltimore should be shut down,’’ Smithson explained.

In December 2020, B-360 took a $300,000 microsoft grant meant for non-profit organizations with limited resources, although B-360 is not registered as a non-profit organization and is not eligible to receive grant money set aside for non-profit organizations.

A representative from the Maryland Secretary of State Office stated that the Maryland Secretary of State Office would "reach out to B-360 and take the appropriate action necessary."

To report a suspected deceptive act and false and misleading statements in Baltimore’s dirt-bike culture, please send your complaint via email to: DLInvestigations_SOS@maryland.gov or by postal mail to: Secretary of State, Attn: Investigator, State House, Annapolis, MD 21401.