Deed and Record E-Records Deeds and Affidavits in San Bernardino County, California

Deed and Record is an authorized submitter to e-record deeds and ‘affidavits of death’ for real property in San Bernardino County, California.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deed and Record e-records deeds and affidavits for real property located in San Bernardino County, California. Documents are exchanged by e-mail and mail. An office visit is not necessary and is avoided.
To begin the client provides address of the property and names and addresses of the parties. Deed and Record prepares the document and e-mails the document to client. Client signs the document in the presence of a notary. Client mails the original signed and notarized document to Deed and Record.
Upon receipt of the document, Deed and Record submits the document online to the recorder’s office for San Bernardino County. The recorder reviews, records and e-returns the document to Deed and Record. Deed and Record returns by e-mail the recorded document to client.
Examples of documents recorded are grant deeds, quitclaim deeds, affidavits of death of trustee and affidavits death of joint tenant. A deed changes owners of real property. Deeds remove a spouse due to a divorce, add a spouse as owner, transfer real property into or out of a living trust and transfer real property into or out of a business entity.
An affidavit of death removes a deceased owner from the chain of title maintained by the recorder’s office. An ‘affidavit of death of joint tenant’ recognizes the death of a joint tenant owner and the identity of the surviving joint tenant. An ‘affidavit of death of trustee’ recognizes the death of a trustee and the identity of the successor trustee.
This press release is by Mark W. Bidwell, an attorney licensed California. Office is located at 4952 Warner Avenue, Suite 235. Huntington Beach, California 92649. Phone is 714-846-2888.
