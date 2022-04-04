You’re invited: Game and Fish Conservation Stamp Art Show

Work features the the Pacific marten

4/4/2022 9:57:07 PM

Cheyenne - The public is invited to attend the 39th annual Wyoming Game and Fish Conservation Stamp Art Show at 5 p.m. Friday, April 15. This family-friendly event will be held in Cheyenne at the Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd. This year’s art show features the Pacific marten. Admission to the show is free. The awards ceremony and artwork sales will begin at 6 p.m.

Marten, a member of the weasel family, is one of more than 800 species of wildlife managed by Game and Fish. Marten are found in many forested areas throughout Wyoming. It is about the size of a small house cat. Martens feed on small mammals like voles and squirrels, along with birds and berries. The marten is the only member of the weasel family with semi-retractable claws that makes tree-climbing easier.

“We’re excited to host the 2023 Wyoming Conservation Stamp Art Competition — and it’s sure to be competitive. This year we have 59 entries from artists in 16 states,” said Margaret James, Conservation Stamp Art Show coordinator. “The majority of the submissions are from Wyoming artists — and about a one-third of all entries are artists entering the show for the first time.”

The first-place winning artist will receive a $3,500 award; second place $2,000; third place $1,000; fourth place $500; and fifth place $250.

The event is sponsored by Girls Gone Gourmet Catering.

Artwork will be available for sale and will be on exhibit through June 1. The first-place selection will be printed on the 2023 Collectible Conservation Stamp. The original piece of artwork will become the property of Game and Fish and will be on display in the Cheyenne Headquarters.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -