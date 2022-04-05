Sweet Sadie’s Dynamite for Exceptional Content Includes An Expanded Collective
Company Adds Key Talent, Awarded Multiple Honors For International Rescue CampaignNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet Sadie has expanded its award-winning team to help businesses transform brands with engaging, world-moving content. Joining the collective are Ethan Decker, PhD, Strategy + Research and Independent Sales Representative Jon Sandberg.
Known for merging deep discovery with creative production, Sweet Sadie collaborates with networks, agencies, brands and nonprofits on advertising campaigns, digital marketing, and experiential production. The woman-owned collective was recently awarded two gold and one silver Anthem Awards from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences for its work for the International Rescue Committee. Key to every Sweet Sadie collaboration is a multifaceted team and a nimble, thoughtful approach to content development.
“We believe that big ideas and bold creative shouldn’t be limited to the largest brands,” says Sweet Sadie Founder and ECD Rachel Lederman. “When we partner with clients, it’s to take them to another level. The new members of Sweet Sadie are no exception; they are smart, imaginative, and approachable. They are purpose-driven and wildly talented. Obsessed? Maybe. But we see that as the secret sauce.”
Ethan Decker, whose past roles include Group Strategy Director for Crispin Porter + Bogusky and Science Fellow at Unwritten Labs, brings a blend of marketing, science, and creative insight to the Sweet Sadie team. “I love mixing the art and science of marketing to help brands matter more in culture and grow their business. And I enjoy helping our clients see the world in a new way that unlocks opportunities and achieves outsized business results,” he says. “With Sweet Sadie, I get to be part of creativity that solves serious business problems with people who love their craft and are spankingly good at it.”
The company is also thrilled to join forces with Jon Sandberg of SandbergReps for national representation. Sandberg provides unique creative services solutions for a media and entertainment client base, connecting leading content creators to advertising agencies, neworks and brands.
“I have known Rachel since she was at Showtime. She is a true creative problem solver who brings intelligence and genuine warmth to every exchange, but she’s also to-the-point and razor-focused,” notes Sandberg. “Sweet Sadie may sound nice, but they have a killer instinct where content is concerned.”
Sweet Sadie is based in New York, Colorado and California, with a nationwide talent collective that includes strategists, directors, producers, creative directors, and post artisans. The collective model has always leveraged remote technology for collaborations while maintaining a sense of camaraderie and efficient collaboration with clients. They bring people together — whether co-creators or audiences. Creative & campaign development. Video. Print. Post-production. Brand films. Outdoor. Live events. Brand building. Paid advertising. Social media. Pre-production. Podcasts. Marcom strategy. If you crave it, they can create it. Get a taste of what Sweet Sadie offers at www.sweetsadie.com.
Jessie Nagel
Hype
jessie@hypeworld.com