MATHCOUNTS Announces 4 Math Video Challenge Finalist Teams

The Alge-pirates made a video about searching for buried treasure. The Dragons made a video about building a prop for a school musical. Team Absolutely Irrational made a video about hunting down a robber.

16 middle school students were recognized for creative videos showing math in a real-world setting.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Math Video Challenge, a MATHCOUNTS program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD STEM), today named four teams to advance to the contest finals:

• Absolutely Irrational from North Attleboro, MA for the video, “Robbery Triangle”: Arnav Gupta, Dyuthi Prashanth, Jiaan Shah and Richaa Volety, advised by Pallavi Naravane.

• Alge Buds from North Attleboro, MA for the video, “Pyramid Scheme”: Ishika Kumar, Vansh Mookim, Aditya Naravane and Srivibhu Piratla, advised by Pallavi Naravane.

• Dragons from Woolwich Township, NJ for the video, “Pary Moppins”: Haley Blair, Madelyn Benjaminson, Mason Corey and Luca Lentini, advised by Edward Heil.

• The Alge-pirates from Atlanta, GA for the video, “The Daring Adventure of the Alge-pirates”: Amara Means, Justin Rolls, Chloe Sands and De'Aisha Smith, advised by Dr. Valerie Camille Jones.

The Math Video Challenge is a national program that gives students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to create an original video showing math in a real-world setting. The four finalist teams, chosen by a panel of judges, spent months writing, filming, animating and editing their videos, and outscored 350 teams to advance to the finals.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from DoD STEM, especially during these unprecedented years,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “With their help, we can provide free programs and resources that help students find joy and creativity in math.”

The finalists will present their videos, with themes ranging from treasure hunting to high-speed police chases, at the 2022 Math Video Challenge Finals on May 9 in Washington, D.C. More than 200 high-achieving Mathletes from around the country will attend this event and vote to determine the winning video. Each winning team member will earn a $1,000 college scholarship.

“DoD STEM salutes the 2022 Math Video Challenge finalists for presenting challenging math concepts in such creative ways and making learning fun!” said Louie Lopez, DoD STEM Director. “Your visual presentations are outstanding and we are proud to support your efforts.”

About the MATHCOUNTS Foundation

MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. For more than 30 years, MATHCOUNTS has provided free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Materials and information are available at www.mathcounts.org.

About DoD STEM and DSEC

DoD STEM’s mission is to inspire, cultivate, and develop exceptional STEM talent through a continuum of opportunities to enrich our current and future Department of Defense workforce poised to tackle evolving defense technological challenges. The Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC) is a collaborative partnership of STEM-focused organizations dedicated to addressing and prioritizing our Nation’s STEM talent. For more information, visit https://dodstem.us/stem-programs/partners.