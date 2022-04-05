Bodega Luigi Bosca Joins the Pacific Highway Wines Portfolio for the US Market
Pacific Highway Wines selected as the exclusive USA importer, sales and marketing agent for Argentina’s luxury winery, Luigi Bosca, from July 1, 2022.
We are honored to represent Bodega Luigi Bosca and partner with the Arizu family. They bring four generations, over 120 years of excellent winemaking, and a vision and investment for market growth.”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Highway Wines has been named the exclusive USA importer, sales and marketing agent for Argentina’s luxury winery, Luigi Bosca. Commencing July 1, 2022, a selection of wines from across the Luigi Bosca and La Linda collections will be added to the Pacific Highway Wines portfolio.
— Mark Giordano, President Pacific Highway Wines
Since 1901 the Arizu family founders of Luigi Bosca winery have been crafting premium wines that explore the nuance and diversity of Mendoza’s most premium subregions. They are pioneers in Argentine varietal winemaking and premium grape growing, helping to establish the first appellation of origin in Argentina, Lujan de Cuyo, in 1989. Bodega Luigi Bosca’s estate vineyards span over 1,300 acres, and range between 2,600 and 4,000 feet above sea level across Mendoza’s premium growing areas of Lujan de Cuyo, Maipu, and Uco Valley.
Managing Director, Alberto Arizu emphasized his family’s position, “At Bodega Luigi Bosca we are deeply rooted to our terroir expression and our premium winemaking craft. In addition to honoring this tradition, we thrive on the excitement of innovation, pushing boundaries, and finding creative ways to engage with our consumers. As we enter a new stage of growth in the US market, we have found a like-minded and bullish partner in Pacific Highway Wines.”
“We are honored to represent Bodega Luigi Bosca and be a partner with the Arizu family”, added Mark Giordano, President of Pacific Highway Wines. “They bring four generations, over 120 years of excellent winemaking quality, and a vision and investment for market growth. We are ready to amplify their brand recognition in the US market, fine-tune the channel mix, and grow sales across the country.”
Pacific Highway Wines will represent the following Luigi Bosca wines to start, with the possibility to add items per market demand. The Luigi Bosca range at SRP $20 is the center of gravity for the portfolio, with four signature wines, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec. Moving up to the De Sangre collection of Malbec D.O.C. and Cabernet Sauvignon at SRP $30, and continuing to the two luxury level offerings, Los Nobles SRP $60 and Paraiso SRP $150. The Finca La Linda range commences the portfolio offering at SRP $15, with a collection of fresh, youthful wines.
# # Ends # #
About Bodega Luigi Bosca Founded in 1901 by the Arizu family in Mendoza, Luigi Bosca has successfully led the Argentine winemaking industry for over 120 years. Their wines reflect its founders’ pioneering spirit and unique knowledge, as well as its people’s passion and commitment, complemented by the nature and balance the terroir of origin provides. The winery’s innovative approach and determination to achieve excellence have consolidated it as one of the Argentine benchmark wineries at a global level. Furthermore, it is considered a model thanks to the uniqueness and elegance of the great wines of Mendoza and the merging of four crucial pillars: nature, craftsmanship, science and instinct.
The Wine Collections: Luigi Bosca Signature is a hallmark to 120+ years of winemaking expertise, harnessing only the very best terroir from Argentina to perfect the truest expressions of classic varietals. Luigi Bosca De Sangre wine collection flows directly from the culmination of four generations of knowledge, pioneering innovation, craftsmanship and a unique bond between family and winemaker who selects the finest parcels from Mendoza to create highly complex and concentrated wines. Paraiso, the pinnacle of winemaking from Luigi Bosca, is the most transcendent expression of blended perfection and an homage to the ancestral origins of the Arizu family. La Linda wine collection delights in offering accessible entry to Argentine luxury wines that express simplicity in its exceptional taste and youth from distinguished Argentine terroir. www.luigibosca.com
About Pacific Highway Wines: Pacific Highway Wines is an import, sales, and marketing agency headquartered in Greensboro, NC. Owned jointly by New Zealand’s Giesen family and Australia’s Oatley family, the Pacific Highway portfolio showcases independent brands from coveted wine regions across the globe, with offerings from over thirty premium brands spanning Argentina, Australia, California, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, Oregon, Spain and Uruguay. The portfolio includes 4th Generation Family brands as well as category leadership in innovative No/Low-Alcohol, Alternative Formats, and Certified Organic and Sustainable offerings. www.pacific-hwy.com
Angela Slade
Pacific Highway Wines
+1 415-819-5131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn