Global Interfaith Conference Makes a Call to Conscience to Defend Freedom & Human Rights at 2023 Meeting in Chicago

Global convening of the interfaith movement to meet in 2023 on the theme “A Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom & Human Rights” in the city of Chicago.

In 2023, Chicago is reaffirming its commitment to its history as the birthplace of this movement and to the mission of the organization making this possible...” — Mayor Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affirming their commitment to a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world, the organizers of the 2023 Parliament of the World’s Religions announce the theme of the global interfaith convening, “A Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom & Human Rights”.The organizers were compelled to address the most pressing issue of our time as freedom, human rights, and democracy are under attack all over the world. 10,000+ participants from more than 200 diverse religious and spiritual traditions, people of goodwill, and more than 80 nations are expected to answer the call to conscience at the world’s largest and most diverse interfaith convening. The Parliament of the World’s Religions returns to the birthplace of the modern interfaith movement, the city of Chicago, for the 9th global conference. Mayor Lori Lightfoot , in the official announcement of the 2023 conference, welcomed the world to the city declaring, “In 2023, Chicago is reaffirming its commitment to its history as the birthplace of this movement and to the mission of the organization making this possible…”The 2023 Parliament will be hosted August 14-18, 2023 at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center and celebrates 130 years of history in the city and for the interfaith movement. The conference will address the threat of climate change, the dignity of women and girls, the rights of Indigenous peoples, the next generation, peace and justice, the reduction of inequalities, and countless other critical issues affecting the planet. All anchored in a call to action first endorsed by the world’s religions 30 years ago in its foundational document Towards a Global Ethic to defend freedom, human rights, and democracy around the world.Organizers define the“parliament” according to its archaic meaning: a safe place for civil discourse. Parliament Executive Director, Rev. Stephen Avino, affirms that the 2023 Parliament Convening will serve as, “...a place of open minds and open hearts where we can all express the wonder and dignity of our religious and spiritual traditions against the backdrop of the majestic beauty of Lake Michigan. But we could not do all this without addressing the foundational issue of our time; the threat to freedom and human rights. We must defend freedom and human rights together and find solutions to the rise of autocracy in our world.”Registration for the 2023 Parliament of the World’s Religions is open now. Registrants can save over 50% off general admission when they register before July 1, 2022 at parliamentofreligions.org/2023-parliament-worlds-religions-registrationLearn more about the 2023 Convening at 2023PoWR.org

