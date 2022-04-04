INOVATIV Launches New Website

Azusa, Calif. – March 27, 2022 – INOVATIV has redesigned its website with an improved user experience and more educational resources.

US, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVATIV recently launched a new, modernized website to better meet both new and existing users’ needs. The site has been substantially reorganized and now includes more educational content to help users find products that help with their goals. The INOVATIV team worked together with Rocketship to design the new site.

The new site features curated Learn pages to help introduce new users to the product lines that match their needs, as well as a number of product page videos to help educate people about how the products work. All of these videos are also available on YouTube. INOVATIV plans to add more videos over time.

The website has been reorganized into a more streamlined, accessible experience. The new organization helps users see how different product lines can be integrated together based on different users’ needs. INOVATIV also made the website feel more accessible through a new color scheme featuring earth tones.

INOVATIV paid special attention to the shopping experience when redesigning the website. It is now easier for users to customize and configure products during the online shopping experience. The website is set up to be exploration-friendly so users can find products they may have been unaware of that could accelerate and optimize their workflow.

The website relaunch is an expression of INOVATIV’s close relationship with its community of photographers, videographers, and specialized industry professionals. The changes were inspired by user feedback, and the new website design and refreshed logo aligns the brand with how the industry views INOVATIV: Sleek, High Performance, and Iconic.

About INOVATIV

INOVATIV is a California-based company that designs and manufactures world-class mobile workstations. We create everything from lightweight compact travel carts to complex studio-based workstations capable of holding a wide variety of monitors, cinema and broadcast cameras, specialized scientific equipment, and other high-end critical computation. Our products are known for their reliability, durability, tool-less assembly, and clever design. We hope to release the bounds of possibility for industry professionals, whatever their mission may be.

About Rocketship

Rocketship is a turnkey solution for managing business growth in the digital age. Rocketship provides small to midsize businesses with website redesign projects, rebranding, SEO support, pay-per-click advertising, social media management, content and collateral creation, and more.

Notes for the Editor: Please send any and all press inquiries to Tobias Kim, who can be reached by email at marketing@inovativ.com or by phone at 626.969.5300 ext 501

