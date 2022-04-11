Bob Nienaber and benefitRFP, Inc. Changing The Conversation About Executive Benefit Plans For Their Clients
Bob Nienaber, CEO of benefitRFP, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Bob Nienaber and benefitRFP, Inc wrote the book on Executive Benefit Plans. A Great company with unmatched results. A great interview with the leader.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Bob Nienaber, CEO of benefitRFP for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Bob Nienaber joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT benefitRFP
At benefitRFP, we want to hear your story. Our process begins by listening to your needs and exploring your goals. Our comprehensive industry experience governs thoughtful and insightful conversation that reveals the challenges you face and strategically aligns them with a carefully designed benefits plan.
benefitRFP, Inc. uses cutting-edge technology to facilitate an innovative process that combines products and services from the leading investment product developers with the most robust and cost-competitive administrative solutions to offer corporations and tax-exempt organizations top-notch executive benefit solutions. This approach provides companies an ideal way to recruit, retain, reward and retire their top talent.
Bob Nienaber joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Bob Nienaber discusses the newest offerings of benefitRFP, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Bob Nienaber joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Bob Nienaber was amazing. The success of benefitRFP is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Bob Nienaber on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like benefitRFP. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Bob Nienaber who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Bob Nienaber”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
