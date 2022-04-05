Breathtaking Nevada Luxury Mountain Home to be Sold at Auction with Supreme Auctions
Echo Heights offers incomparable scenery in the hills of Mt. Charleston, mere moments from Las Vegas, and will sell to the highest bidder on April 28, 2022MT. CHARLESTON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden in the rolling hills of the prestigious sleepy-town of Mt. Charleston, Nevada, you’ll find the jewel of the National Forest in this log cabin home, named Echo Heights. This perfectly positioned, quality property showcases unique custom craftsmanship throughout and will provide an awe-inspiring homeownership experience. Supreme Auctions will offer this mountain getaway at an auction on April 28, in cooperation with Zar Zanganeh of The Agency Las Vegas.
“If you enjoy the four seasons, Echo Heights offers the ultimate mountain retreat for the discerning owner,” stated Jennie Heal, president of Supreme Auctions. “You will be transported to the untamed allure of the Spring Mountains National Recreational Area and discover the perfect balance of modern charm and master artistry with this full-scribe custom log cabin home. Located just 45-minutes northwest of Las Vegas, this property is surrounded by the beauty of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest with average temperatures 20 degrees cooler than that of the city; thus, it is a highly sought-after area.”
This spectacular property will capture your heart from the moment you arrive, complemented by the tranquil sounds of the trickling stream, waterfall feature, and the purity of mother nature. This unique mountain log home was built for entertaining and offers a chef’s kitchen, two offices, open-concept great room, an informal loft game room, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, spacious decks, and a four-car garage for those looking to escape city life and work remotely.
“This truly one-of-a-kind property has everything a buyer could desire,” stated listing agent, Zar Zanganeh. “The location offers all the Mt. Charleston attractions to enjoy year-round, such as the Scenic Byway, Spring Mountain Visitor Center, and Trail Canyon Trail, as well as the Alpine Resort Golf Club and Riding Stable a few minutes away. The Lee Canyon Ski and Snow Resort complete the four-season experience. You’ll be taken in by the delightful features, and stunning views of the National Forest of this unmatched property.”
The new owners of Echo Heights will delight in the mountain hospitality spirit that lives in every corner of this full-scribe log home. Natural light seeps into each room and allows for an inviting atmosphere to entertain or simply enjoy time with family. The great room, complete with a custom stone fireplace, was made to relax and appreciate the magic of the Spring Mountain breathtaking views from the two-story panoramic windows.
“Echo Heights is a beautiful and peaceful retreat for anyone visiting,” stated the current owner. “The home is a place to relax and revel in the scenery without being far from what Las Vegas offers. With friendly and helpful neighbors, the proximity to great local schools, and the multitude of recreational offerings, it provides the perfect escape from the ordinary.”
This magnificent home in Clark County within the valley of the Spring Mountains will be sold at an auction on April 28, to the highest bidder. To learn more, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm that started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
About The Agency
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has over 1,000 agents in more than 50 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.
