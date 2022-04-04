Submit Release
Bridge Rehab Project Resumes on Route 17 (Racoon Valley Road) Bridge in Tuscarora Township, Millerstown Borough, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge rehabilitation project is set to resume on the Route 17 (Racoon Valley Road) bridge spanning the Juniata River and Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks between Sugar Run Road in Tuscarora Township and Locust Street in Millerstown Borough, Perry County.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 11. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on the bridge with temporary traffic signals providing traffic control. This long-term traffic pattern will remain in place until the end of October.

This project includes superstructure painting, LMC (latex modified concrete) overlay, deck joint and bearing replacement, concrete and steel repairs, paving, guide rail upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction. 

JD Eckman Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $3,764,476 project. Work is expected to be completed by November 16, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

