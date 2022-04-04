Lane Restrictions Wednesday on Route 74 (York Road), South Middleton Township, Cumberland County
Inspection planned for I-81 bridges over Route 74
Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County will encounter lane restrictions this week on Route 74 (York Road) at the Interstate 81 overpass just east of Carlisle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Traffic will be restricted on Route 74 so the I-81 bridges spanning the highway can be inspected with a bucket truck.
Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 6.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the northbound side, then switch to the southbound side.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018