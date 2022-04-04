Submit Release
Route 286 Oakland Avenue Construction Continues in Indiana County – Walmart Intersection

Indiana, PA – PennDOT District 10 is alerting motorists to potential congestion at the Plaza Road and Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) intersection in White Township, Indiana County on April 5.

Crews will be doing concrete patch work at the Walmart's entrance between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.  Work is weather dependent and will move to the following day in the event of a weather delay.

Crews from Gulisek Construction, LLC of Mount Pleasant, PA will be continuing work within the project area on Oakland Avenue.  

Traffic lane changes, closures, or other impacts to motorists will be shared as the project progresses.

The work is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.

The project is estimated to be completed in December 2023. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

 

###

