Florida Singer Releases Hawaiian-inspired Song with Melodic Help from Jimmy Buffett's Guitarist
Songwriter John McDonald harkened back to Elvis in Blue Hawaii and The Beach Boys double album' Endless Summer'
The Trop Rock Music Assoc. works closely with artists, radio stations, venues, festivals, retailers and media to promote public awareness and increase the viability of the genre.
Singer Songwriter John McDonald spotlights the steel pedal guitar expertise of longtime Coral Reefer Doyle Grisham on his new single, Ukulele Luau Dreams.
The native Bostonian, who lived in Pittsburgh for over two decades, endured many wind-chilled frosts and bitter, winter storms before he moved to the Space Coast of Florida.
“I have a vivid, indelible memory of watching Elvis Presley in Blue Hawaii as a small child” he recalls. “That was my first real exposure to anything tropical. Later in my early adolescence, I wore out The Beach Boys’ double album Endless Summer with all their songs about the beach, girls and surfing. Looking back, it seems like I was destined to embrace music with a beachy, island vibe.”
McDonald’s latest album Islandology generated eight award nominations from the Trop Rock Music Association, including Album, Song, Single and Songwriter of the Year.
However, what gives Ukulele Luau Dreams a distinctly South Pacific, island vibe is the exquisite chops of steel pedal guitarist Doyle Grisham. As a long time Nashville session player, Grisham has put his trademark touch on many recordings, most notably helping to create the early Gulf and Western sound that would eventually propel Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Caribbean Rock n’ Roll’ into a touring and branding empire.
McDonald’s new single from Islandology is representative of this musical tradition, which has evolved into a vibrant sub-genre called Trop Rock, described as a blend of ‘Beach Country and Sunshine Rock.’
“Although a lot of different terminology is used” McDonald points out, “Trop Rock is essentially a feel good genre that’s suited to escapist lyrical themes with instruments indigenous to the tropics, like steel drums and percussion.”
Given the state of the world today, who couldn’t use a four minute escape into a ‘ukulele luau dream,’ along with a Mai Tai or Pina Colada?
Donna DiBongrazio
Floribbean Music
+1 609-510-3947
donnadibon@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Ukulele Luau Dreams by John McDonald