Shamrock Technologies Expands Offering of Sustainable Bio-Based Wax Additives
Expanding its line of bio-based wax additives, Shamrock Technologies offers print and ink coating companies a green alternative to traditional wax coatingsNEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Technologies is pleased to announce the expansion of an array of sustainable bio-based wax additives. These specialty performance additives reflect the company’s dedication to recycling and promoting the circular economy with sustainable environmentally friendly products.
At Shamrock Technologies, we are committed to helping the environment through working practices that use bio-renewable resources and conservative energy processing methods to produce our products, including sustainable bio-based wax additives. The BioSLIP product line provides excellent slip and superior mar resistance with a controlled impact on gloss and clarity. The products incorporate naturally sourced materials into formulations that enhance the performance of inks and coatings, which helps extend the useful life and keeps the world from wearing out.
As excellent, sustainable alternatives to traditional materials, the BioSLIP additives are the ideal solution for companies that want to maintain the high level of quality products offered to their customers, while working toward preserving the environment. Despite recent supply chain issues, Shamrock Technologies has continued to provide the prompt, reliable shipping their customers around the world deserve.
Anyone interested in learning about the sustainable bio-based wax additives and other products offered can find out more by visiting the Shamrock Technologies website or by calling 1-800-349-1822.
About Shamrock Technologies: Shamrock Technologies is a PTFE additives development partner that strives to create environmentally friendly products that reflect their dedication to promoting the circular economy and recycling products as much as possible. Their experienced team has developed excellent alternatives to traditional products without sacrificing the quality of the end product. They are dedicated to exceeding customer expectations with quality, stellar service, and excellent product performance.
