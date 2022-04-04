World-Renowned Sports Psychologist Will Contribute to SportsEdTV

Dr. Gregg Steinberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV has added one of the sports world’s leading psychologists, Dr. Gregg Steinberg, Austin Peak University Professor and advisor to PGA and LPGA champions to its array of contributors.

"Gregg's easy-to-understand and down-to-earth way of making strong points on the management of emotions and mental approaches to sports are widely known and endorsed and now we're able to provide our audiences with his unique winning wisdom," said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder and Chairman SportsEdTV.

Golf Digest ranked Dr. Steinberg as one of the world's greatest sports psychologists. He has been the sports psychologist to collegiate teams including the NCAA champion Florida Gator golf team.

"Dr. Steinberg is a prolific producer of sports inner game advisories, including four books, Mental Rules for Golf, Flying Lessons, Fall Up and Full Throttle and his vlogs and blogs on SportsEdTV will be surely appreciated by our coaching, parenting, and playing communities," added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO SportsEdTV.

His reputation as a sports psychology expert is evidenced by his frequent appearances on network television and in leading periodicals and service to the U.S Olympic team.

Dr. Gregg Steinberg is a professor of human performance at Austin Peay State University, near Nashville TN.

