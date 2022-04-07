Malone Central School District’s Energy Performance Contract is a Go!

Energia means maximum energy savings guaranteed Malone Middle School

Project Financial Structure Saves Taxpayers Millions

Through extensive analysis and expert review, we are confident that Malone Schools will enjoy at least a 44% reduction in the district’s current energy spend.” — Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia

MALONE, NY, US, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malone Central School District, with project partners Energia, CSArch, and JCI announce the contract signing of their district-wide Energy Performance Contract (EPC). The District will generate guaranteed energy savings of at least $330,000 annually, which in conjunction with State Building Aid, will be used to fund a minimum of $6.4 million in capital improvements to district facilities at no out-of-pocket cost to taxpayers. This EPC initiative was spearheaded by CSArch, that was engaged to help the district fund more capital work for less taxpayer impact. Energia will oversee the management of the Energy Performance Project from finance through verification, and JCI is the Energy Service Company that will execute the EPC contract.

"Our district has recently gone through a rigorous strategic planning process that encompasses everything from classroom instruction to facilities management,” said Jerry Griffin, Superintendent of Schools. “We know that everything we do in the district has an impact on our students. To that end, we are a learning-focused organization, and the comfortability of our classrooms has a significant impact on learning. Upgrading our lighting, boilers, and temperature controls, will have a positive result on performance, absenteeism, and education experience. Plus, adding solar to our Franklin Academy High School provides a learning opportunity while providing a needed sustainable energy source. Best of all, by engaging in an Energy Performance Contact, this exciting project does not require tax-payer financial support but does have the support of the community as evidence of the public vote to move forward.”

The scope of work for Malone’s energy performance contract boasts the following benefits for the community:

• Self-Funding Capital Improvements to District facilities: $6,400,000

• State aid (projected): $6,000,000

• Guaranteed energy savings over 18-year term: $7,500,000

• Net Positive Cash Flow (with State Aid) over 18-year term: $5,700,000

Total Project value

• (Capital Improvements + Positive Cash Flow): $12,100,000

The Malone Central School District’s Energy Performance Project includes the installation of a roof-top 5kW Solar PV system at Franklin Academy. This system includes an online dashboard providing real-time reports of the electricity generated by the system, allowing for a student engagement opportunity. Additional energy conservation measures across 5 schools include: LED lighting upgrades district-wide (more than 6,200 fixtures), five new boilers between Franklin Academy and Davis Elementary, and new Niagara N4 temperature controls system.

Energia, an energy-savings engineering firm, provides expert guidance and technical oversight for the district throughout the energy performance contract. The U.S. Department of Energy defines energy performance contracting as “a budget-neutral approach to make building improvements that reduce energy and water use and increase operational efficiency.” Malone schools can pay for today’s facility upgrades with tomorrow’s energy savings – without tapping into capital budgets.

“We are excited to officially get started with Malone’s Energy Performance Contract,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia. “Through extensive analysis and expert review, we are confident that Malone Schools will enjoy at least a 44% reduction in the district’s current energy spend. Along with Superintendent Griffin, the Malone Board of Education, our colleagues at CSArch, and the Energy Service Company Johnson Controls, the Energia team looks forward to taking the project through its phases resulting in better classrooms, reduced carbon footprint, and positive cash flow for the district.”

In contrast to a bond referendum, energy performance contracts do not require a tax increase or any out-of-pocket costs. The project is fully funded by a mix of building aid and guaranteed energy savings that the upgrades will yield over time. If the guaranteed energy savings do not materialize, the energy services company must make the school district whole.

ABOUT ENERGIA

Energia, an Energy-Savings Engineering firm for School Districts and Municipalities, turns school district energy liabilities into educational assets. Energia (formerly The ECG Group) empowers school districts nationwide to unlock trapped energy funds and convert energy-inefficient facilities into world-class educational environments – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums. Energia is a trusted advisor and advocate for understanding, explaining and managing the complex school district energy-savings eco-system. Energia ensures school districts can be confident in their energy-saving initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com

ABOUT MALONE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Located in the Village of Malone and including portions of nine surrounding towns, the Malone Central School District offers a variety of instructional and co-curricular programs. The district provides educational programs to approximately 2500 students from pre-kindergarten through grade twelve.

The district has three elementary schools, Davis, Flanders and St. Joseph’s. The Malone Middle School, with grades six through eight offers a wide variety of subjects including accelerated regents level courses for selected eighth graders. Franklin Academy is a comprehensive high school situation in the village of Malone. Advanced Placement courses are offered as well as college credit courses through North Country Community College, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Plattsburgh and Paul Smiths College. District graduates display excellence founded on a balance of academics, career preparation, the arts and athletics. The Malone Central School District is a component member of the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton Board of Cooperate Educational Services. The district receives a variety of specialized shared services from the BOCES including performing arts, distance learning, special education, Career Technical Education as well as our New Visions Program in Health Careers and Law/Government.