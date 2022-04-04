Submit Release
Heritage Commission’s Book of the Week: History of the Delaware Heritage Commission

The History of the Delaware Heritage Commission The First Thirty Years Cover

In 1972, Delaware formed a commission to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution. Realizing the need to record, celebrate, and preserve Delaware’s history, this commission was made a permanent institution: the Delaware Heritage Commission. For fifty years, the Commission has worked to educate the public, record our history, and preserve our legacy.

History of the Delaware Heritage Commission: The First Thirty Years – by Susan Mulcahey Chase

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

Delaware Heritage Commission Logo

 

