Heritage Commission’s Book of the Week: History of the Delaware Heritage Commission

In 1972, Delaware formed a commission to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution. Realizing the need to record, celebrate, and preserve Delaware’s history, this commission was made a permanent institution: the Delaware Heritage Commission. For fifty years, the Commission has worked to educate the public, record our history, and preserve our legacy.

History of the Delaware Heritage Commission: The First Thirty Years – by Susan Mulcahey Chase

