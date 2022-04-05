Escape to Paris 1905 as the Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! presents Mlle. Modiste 4/26 & 4/27 at 7:30PM
VHRP LIVE! presents the early Broadway operetta Mlle. Modiste at the Theater at St. Jeans 4/26 & 4/27 with music by Victor HerbertNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! lives to bring joy to its audiences. Returning to the stage is a celebratory moment, and a continuation of its mission to return the music of Victor Herbert to American audiences. Within its company name the word LIVE is spelled out in all capital letters and punctuated with an exclamation point sending the message that this New York City company means business about performing live. Experiencing live theater depends on the symbiotic relationship between cast and the audience, actors in conflict on stage and we the spectators in turn being emotionally moved, leaning in, and reacting in our seats.
Now more than ever we need to laugh with each other at the shenanigans of silly characters. We need to see resolution to conflicts that does not end in violence. We need romance that doesn’t end in disaster. We need to swoon together as the orchestra plays the beautiful melodies that you can walk out of the theatre humming and stay with you for days. We need music that soothes our soul.
VHRP LIVE! invites you to escape the turmoil for two hours of peace, joy, silliness, uplifting music, and a charming story of hope with Mlle. Modiste on April 26th and 27th at 7:30PM at The Theater at St. Jeans in New York City. Join Fifi, the orphaned hat shop girl in Paris, on her journey and cheer her on as she dreams of a better life as an opera singer. Her job selling hats allows her to rub shoulders with the rich and talented. More importantly, it allows her to dream. Dreams are powerful. They are the stuff of hope. Without them, there is no hope. Composer Victor Herbert delivered dreams and hope to the public in his day. Founded in 2014 VHRP LIVE! continues to bring Herbert’s play collaborations to the stage for the public. Their latest offering Mlle. Modiste is a Herbert/Blossom work that incorporates coloratura, upbeat marches, waltzes, and character songs, including the famous “I Want What I Want When I Want It,” “The Mascot of the Troop,” “If I Were on The Stage,” “The Time, and the Place, and the Girl,” and “Hats Make the Woman.” That’s just a hint of this wonderful score and there’s a surprising tidbit hidden in one of those songs, the most famous of all, “Kiss Me Again.”
Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! presents
Mlle. Modiste, the 1905 operetta
April 26th-27th, 7:30 PM
Featuring The New Victor Herbert Orchestra
The Theater at St. Jeans
150 East 76th Street, at Lexington Ave.
Accessible elevator entrance on Lexington between 76th and 75th Streets.
Proof of vaccination required for entrance and masks must be worn by all attendees.
Travel:
Subway: 6 train (77th St. stop)
Bus: BXM1, M102, M103, M72, M79-SBS
MTA Metro North Train: Hudson River Line to 42nd Street Grand Central Station.
Change to No. 6 Subway going uptown to 77th St. stop
Tickets $40 (General Admission), $30 (Seniors), $15 (students with ID and Union member card holders)
Tickets at vhrp-live.thundertix.com and tdf.org
Mlle. Modiste features: Stephanie Bacastow, Sarah Bleasdale, Keith Broughton, Andrew Buck, Susan Case, Alexa Devlin, Charlotte Detrick, Vince Gover, Mariah Muehler, Jonathan Fox Powers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Alkis Sarantinos, David Seatter, Sarah Caldwell Smith, and Matthew Wages. (Cast subject to change)
Music by Victor Herbert
Libretto by Henry Blossom
New Libretto Adaptation by Alyce Mott
Music Director/Conductor-Michael Thomas
Pianist-William Hicks
Stage Director-Alyce Mott
Choreography-Christine Hall
Stage Manager-Dianna Garten
The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world’s only company exclusively dedicated to reviving the work of Victor Herbert, an Irish American composer, conductor, musician, and orchestration legend. Herbert indelibly influenced the foundations of the American musical theater by writing for and placing the full orchestra into the Broadway Theater Pit in 1894. Founded in 2014 by the company’s Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettist, and Music Director Michael Thomas, VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation and is supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation.
For more information visit: www.vhrplive.org
