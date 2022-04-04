TCEQ announces Texas Environmental Excellence Award winners
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is pleased to announce the 2022 Governor’s Texas Environmental Excellence Award winners.
This year’s winners include a Dallas-area youth who boosted the solitary bee population in the native Blackland Prairies by creating sustainable pollinator zones and developing wildflower seed balls to foster pollinator gardens in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex region.
A Texas school system was also recognized for its innovative approach to achieving energy and water savings through conservation and increased efficiency. The program features opportunities for local educators that allows students to take energy readings before and after lighting upgrades, quantifying the efficiency of the new technology.
TCEQ applauds the creativity and resourcefulness of this year’s complete list of TEEA winners and finalists:
Agriculture:
WINNER
Bird and Bee Farm LLC, Rockdale — Bird and Bee Farm
Civic/Community:
WINNER
City of San Marcos, San Marcos — San Marcos River Litter Abatement
FINALISTS
City of Denton – Sustainability Division, Denton — Sustainable Denton
Exploration Green Conservancy, Houston — Exploration Green
Education:
WINNER
USFWS – Houston Community Partnerships and Engagement Program, Houston — Virtually Wild! Texas
FINALIST
McAllen Public Utility, McAllen — Water Education Programming
Environmental Educator of the Year:
WINNERS
Katie Doyle, Flour Bluff ISD, Corpus Christi — Oceans Teacher
FINALISTS
Kent Page, Northside Independent School District, San Antonio — Elementary Environmental Education Teacher
Tevin Gray, Corpus Christi Montessori School, Corpus Christi — Outdoor Educator
Innovative Operations/Management:
WINNER
SAISD Energy & Sustainability Program, San Antonio — SAISD Energy & Sustainability Program
FINALISTS
Altman Specialty Plants, LLC, Giddings — Altman Plants Floating Solar Array
ConocoPhillips Company, Houston — Continuous Fugitive Monitoring and Emission Event Curtailment
San Antonio River Authority, San Antonio — Water Quality Modeling Tool Development
Technical/Technology:
WINNER
Samsung Austin Semiconductor — Copper Ion Exchange
FINALIST
Travis County Sustainability — Travis County Waste and Recycling Drop-off Locator
Pollution Prevention:
WINNER
Kelly-Moore Paint Company, Inc., Hurst — Wash Water Reduction to Landfill
FINALIST
Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P., Waller — Zero Waste
Water Conservation:
WINNER
City of Midland, Midland — City of Midland Water Pollution Control Plant Secondary Treatment Upgrades
FINALIST
CEMEX Construction Materials South LLC, New Braunfels — CEMEX Balcones Quarry Blue Gold Conservation Project
Youth:
WINNER
Spencer Jackson Burke, Dallas — Preserve the Pollinators
FINALIST
Keep Coppell Beautiful, Coppell — Keep Coppell Beautiful Teens
The Texas Environmental Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes achievements in environmental preservation and protection. Since 1993, the program has honored more than 250 successful environmental projects and activities. Through the TEEA, TCEQ hopes to encourage others to initiate like-minded projects and reinforce a spirit of environmental stewardship.