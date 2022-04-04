Submit Release
Acorn West Opening New Warehouse Facility in Vacaville, California.

Acorn West Announces the opening of their 150,000 square feet brand-new building.

VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acorn West, a division of Oak Paper Products, is proud to announce the opening of their brand-new building in Vacaville, California, expanding its operations to further support customers in the California wine market as well as our traditional packaging markets and customers.

The new facility is located at 2401 East Monte Vista Avenue, Suite 100, Vacaville, California 95688. Moving from 50,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet will allow Acorn West to stock more products on the floor which will help increase on time delivery and reduce backorders. Additional dock doors will allow Acorn West to move product in and out of its facility faster to improve its service to customers.

With this new facility, Acorn West is well positioned to utilize our large wine packaging inventory and packaging expertise to service the California wine industry. With the support of Acorn Pulp Group’s new manufacturing plant in Reno, Nevada, Acorn West will be able to provide high quality molded pulp products. Also, coming in the fall of 2022, a 4th kitting line will be put in place to increase kitting capacity.

Oak Paper Products is one of the largest independently owned paper and packaging companies in the Western U.S. with over 350 employees. With over 1,000,000 sq ft of distribution facilities in Los Angeles, Santa Fe Springs, San Luis Obispo, Vacaville, California, Miami, Florida and Dallas, Texas, Oak Paper Products is continuing to expand into new markets.

Contact: sales@acorn-paper.com or (800) 522-2676 or www.acorn-paper.com

