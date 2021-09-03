Oak Distribution’s Newest Expansion - Dallas
Oak Distribution South Announces a New Packaging Distribution Center Now Operational, in Dallas Texas.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oak Distribution South has announced a new distribution center which is now operational, in Dallas Texas. This will be the sixth distribution location (Los Angeles, Santa Fe Springs, San Luis Obispo, a brand-new building in Vacaville California, and Miami Florida), among all other facets of Oak Paper Products Company. Oak Distribution also has manufacturing facilities in Santa Fe Springs, Cerritos, and Reno Nevada. With this new location, the company now has over one million square feet of warehousing and manufacturing space.
The 175,000 square foot warehouse is located at 2301 W Commerce Street, Dallas Texas 75212. Oak Distribution South, Inc. will service all local and regional distributor business in the DFW market where packaging supply chain is in need for additional products and services in this rapidly growing market.
“We have kept our finger on the pulse of the Texas market, and feel the distributors increasing demand for support locally. In keeping with the same family-owned close-knit relationships that we have built on for decades in California, we look forward to providing that same level of committed services in Texas. I am excited about this new opportunity, and I know that the great team we are assembling there will allow us to provide the “COMPLETE PACKAGE” for our customers and vendors alike” – David Weissberg CEO
Expected first orders will ship September 1, 2021, in conjunction with a brand-new state of the art website and ordering platform which will launch at the end of the year. Support for distributors will include warehouse pick up with a two-hour window, local delivery, parcel and LTL shipments along with technology support including EDI and other product specific support.
Oak Paper Products was founded by Jack Bernstein in 1946, after moving to Los Angeles from Chicago, where he was active in the packaging business in the late 1930’s. The company started by selling job lot (over-run) boxes with 5 employees and an 11,000 square foot warehouse. The history of job-lot business continues today and is now a fourth-generation family-owned business. The second-generation, Max Weissberg and Richard Seff, entered the business in 1970, and are still frequently in the office today! The third generation entered the business in later years, David Weissberg started in 1982 and Randy Seff started in 1995. The last, and fourth generation, Jake Weissberg started with the company in 2013, and Spencer Weissberg will be opening our Dallas location in 2021.
Oak Distribution South operates wholesale distribution of packaging and janitorial products and sells only to qualified distributors. As a packaging master distributor, Oak Distribution stocks thousands of items in distribution centers strategically located to allow distributors to take advantage of vast inventories when needed.
Oak Paper Products has a long proud history of being privately held. The expansion to the Texas market will allow the company to further support distributor customers nationally, with both stock industrial packaging products and an expansive array of non-stock / custom products for the customers business requirements.
Contact: dallascs@oakdistribution.com or (469)819-4500 or visit www.oakdistribution.com
Randy Schwartz
Oak Distribution Company
+1 323-980-8331
