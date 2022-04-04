10ZiG Technology Joined by Microsoft for April Webinar - Windows 365 Cloud PC
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10ZiG is excited to welcome Christiaan Brinkhoff, Principal PM and Community Lead, Windows 365 at Microsoft to talk alongside our Technical Solutions Architect, Jason Hudson in a demo-focused live webinar this April 13th, 2022. In one short hour, Christaan and Jason will show you how to create the full Windows 365 Cloud PC experience delivered via 10ZiG Thin Clients, and also cover how to seamlessly manage them with Microsoft Endpoint Management (MEM).
What’s included in this can’t-miss event:
• What is Windows 365 Cloud PC? Licensing & Roadmap
• How to create device groups and how the enrollment process works at the 10ZiG endpoint.
• How The 10ZiG Manager™ can also be used to create a similar outcome.
• How to create ‘Configuration Profiles’ for your 10ZiG endpoints and how to fine tune and tweak them.
• How to set-up ‘Kiosk Mode’ by harnessing the power of Microsoft’s Shell Launcher v.2. (Providing secure and manageable access to AVD or Windows 365 Cloud PC).
• Setting up auto-subscription to your AVD and Windows 365 resources.
• Creating a Windows 365 Cloud PC, including selection, configuration, and assigning a user to the license.
• Setting up and demonstrating Microsoft Teams optimization inside the Cloud PC with audio and video redirecting to the 10ZiG 6010q Windows 10 IoT Thin Client.
About 10ZiG
10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoints for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Cloud, DaaS, and SaaS. We provide leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for Citrix, Citrix Cloud (DaaS), Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktops (AVD), Microsoft RDP, Windows 365 (Cloud PC), VMware Horizon, VMware On-Premises, VMware Public/Private Cloud environments, and more. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the FREE “The 10ZiG Manager™” software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses, gives us our cutting edge.
