Recruiting for Good Celebrates Creative Boy Ryan's Uniquely Designed Work of Art
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good commissioned Ryan an LA creative boy on spectrum to do a drawing of 'The 7 Wonders of The World.' We love inspiring travel. www.SweetBoyDesigns.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job and Party for Good
Ryan now works on a creative work gig for Recruiting for Good, especially designed just for him; Colors By Ryan.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Did you know that after high school in the United States, kids on spectrum have a tough time going to college or landing a job?…Imagine if there were work programs for spectrum kids to develop their creative skills and enter the workforce? As a society, we can make a positive impact today by commissioning talented creative spectrum kids to make drawings (designs) that beautify our offices, homes, and communities (with murals) too.”
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
In Fall 2022, Recruiting for Good is launching Kids Love Work programs.
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
