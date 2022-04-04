Submit Release
The WellFlower Cannabis Shop Opens in Ypsilanti

two men standing at the inside of a cannabis shop with a store logo behind them

The WellFlower founders (and cousins) Trent McCurren and Dr. Rob McCurren

Cousins Dr. Rob and Trent McCurren open 2nd cannabis shop, this one in Ypsilanti

Ypsi is a community that’s embraced and welcomed cannabis and our store will continue to build on that legacy, with our added focus and knowledge of the plant’s health benefits.”
— Dr. Rob McCurren
YPSILANTI, MI, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WellFlower, a cannabis dispensary in Ypsilanti is celebrating its grand opening with a weekend of festivities, food and fun on April 8 and 9.

The store is owned by cousins, Trent McCurren and Dr. Rob McCurren. Before leaving the ER for cannabis, Rob experienced firsthand the healing properties of cannabis and felt the pull to help others understand the plant, too. Trent brought a dream to build the homegrown Michigan cannabis culture along with his background in marketing, healthcare and the craft beer industry. Together, they’ve opened The WellFlower in Manistee, now Ypsilanti, and, soon, in Northfield Township. They also own cultivation and processing operations in Bangor and Harrison Township.

“We’re delighted to bring The WellFlower cannabis experience to Ypsilanti. Ypsi is a community that’s embraced and welcomed cannabis and our store will continue to build on that legacy, with our added focus and knowledge of the plant’s health benefits,” said Dr. Rob McCurren.

Ypsi residents Heidi and Stephen Johnson are partners in The WellFlower. “Heidi and Stephen are integral in shaping the store’s contributions to the community and bringing local knowledge to crafting partnerships with other local businesses and nonprofits including We The People Opportunity Farm, a Ypsi-based nonprofit that works to break the cycle of incarceration with farming and community engagement,” said Trent McCurren. The WellFlower will be donating $5 for every transaction on Saturday to We The People Opportunity Farm.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 PM on Friday, April 8 with members of the Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials.

The store opens to the public on Saturday, April 9 at 10 AM with music from DJ Prim, food and drinks, prize drawings and cannabis vendors starting at 11 AM.

The WellFlower is located at 1820 Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti, store hours are 10 AM to 8 PM.

The WellFlower is a Michigan-based recreational marijuana dispensary founded on a belief in the untapped potential of cannabis to create healthier, thriving communities.

