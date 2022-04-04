Romi’s D 1000 Vertical Machining Center Packed with Features that Improve Precision

Romi New Generation D 1000 Vertical Machining Center

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi’s New Generation D 1000 vertical machining center was designed and built based on extensive customer research, and has numerous features that enhance the machine’s rigidity and precision.

Like all Romi machine tools, it is built with Romi-made monoblock cast iron beds that absorb vibration and allow consistent production of highly precise parts. It features thermal compensation with sensors to help maintain stable, dimensional results in real time, even during long working periods when the machine temperature increases.The Romi VMC is also equipped with a low maintenance, 40 big plus taper direct drive motor that improves stiffness, accuracy and allows increased depth of cut. .

According to Mr. Rafael Boldorini, General Manager at Romi USA, “The D 1000 is built from the ground up with rigidity and accuracy in mind. In addition to specific features like thermal compensation and a monoblock base, the shear weight of the machine enhances accuracy. Without any options at all, the net machine weight is 14,500 lbs.“

The D 1000 VMC has a 48” x 22” table and is equipped with a Fanuc 0i-MF i-HMI CNC with 15” touchscreen. It has a high speed and high quality package that allows better performance during machining. Linear roller guides facilitate feed rates up to 1.575 inches / minute (40 m / min), which facilitates precise and fast acceleration and positioning. They also increase robustness during machining and load capacity (part weight) on the table. The machine is equpped with a vertical tool changer with 30 tool capacity.



About Romi Machine Tools Ltd

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d’Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build a particularly rigid, accurate and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and full parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi’s products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Industrias Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Industrias Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market, and a major manufacturer of cast iron and machined parts.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company’s products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

The company is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those that are required by law.

