Adaptive Adventures Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Adventures, a non-profit organization based in Westminster, Colorado, with a satellite program in Chicago, IL, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled Adaptive Adventures, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase a Drop-A-Rock Portable Climbing Wall, Evolv Adaptive Climbing Foot and Eldo Z Shoes, and four adaptive bicycles. The new equipment will help expand the organization’s adaptive rock climbing and cycling program and provide opportunities to underserved areas in the Midwest region.

“We are so very grateful for the opportunity to add this portable rock-climbing wall and expand our mobile programming opportunities,” said Adaptive Adventures Program Director Greg Zbrzezny. “This is a wonderful asset for our program and will create new memorable experiences for individuals with physical disabilities in the Chicagoland area and beyond.”

The Hartford, along with Parasport World Champion, Oksana Masters, also surprised two athletes each with a custom-fit piece of equipment to further pursue their recreational goals. Amanda Lojeski received a Dynamique bi-ski and Peter Ruiz received an Invacare XLT handcycle. The custom equipment will help the two athletes achieve greater independence and provide the opportunity to partake in recreational and competitive events outside of organized programming through Adaptive Adventures.

The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.

