Gramercy Surgery Center Partners with CareMount Medical to Place Anesthesiologists Across New York City Locations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Surgery Center and CareMount Medical today announced a partnership in New York City to ensure the award-winning multispecialty surgery centers are staffed with CareMount’s anesthesiologists for outpatient surgeries performed in both Gramercy’s Manhattan and Queens facilities. This partnership builds on a strong pre-existing working relationship between CareMount’s New York City-based surgical providers and Gramercy Surgery Center.

“A strong anesthesia program is vital to the success of any ambulatory surgery center,” says Austin F. Cheng, Esq., CEO of Gramercy Surgery Center. “By placing CareMount anesthesiologists at our Manhattan and Queens facilities, it provides a level of consistency and quality that our surgeons and patients expect and deserve.”

“CareMount Medical is proud of its strong history of providing quality anesthesia care in ambulatory settings throughout New York,” says Dr. Scott Hayworth, CEO and Market Leader, Optum Tri-State and CEO, CareMount Health Solutions, LLC. “By teaming up with Gramercy Surgery Center, we are growing anesthesia capabilities in New York City, and we are supporting our New York City-based surgeons who are already performing procedures at Gramercy facilities.”

Gramercy Surgery Center and CareMount Medical see outpatient surgeries trending away from hospital-based facilities and flowing into freestanding ambulatory surgery centers during the next several years. “In-network multispecialty surgery centers such as Gramercy are becoming a vital part of New York’s healthcare infrastructure,” says Dr. Rafael Axen, Senior Medical Director at CareMount Medical. “Patients, providers, and payers are looking to move cases into the lowest-cost setting without sacrificing quality of care. It’s a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Though CareMount Medical will be providing anesthesia services to Gramercy Surgery Center, the private outpatient surgery facilities remain unaffiliated with major health systems and continue to work with all credentialed surgeons across a dozen surgical specialties.

About Gramercy Surgery Center

Gramercy Surgery Center had its historic founding in 2006 as the first wholly woman-owned and non-surgeon-owned ambulatory surgery center in New York. In 2021 and 2022, Newsweek ranked Gramercy Surgery Center facilities in Manhattan and Queens as the No. 1 and 2 ambulatory surgery centers in New York. The Manhattan facility has been ranked in the top 10 in the United States. Serving New York City, Gramercy Surgery Center continues as the leading in-network, multispecialty outpatient surgery facility with a focus on patient and surgeon satisfaction. In 2021, Gramercy Surgery Center announced it joined the ValueHealth network of ambulatory surgery centers. To learn more about the Gramercy Difference and ValueHealth, visit: Gramercysurgery.com and ValueHealth.com.

About CareMount Medical

Just like CareMount Medical, Optum Care strives to make health care simpler and help people feel their best. As part of Optum, CareMount Medical joins a nationwide family of dedicated physicians and care teams working together to help people live their healthiest lives. As part of a regional team of over 2,100 providers who serve more than 1.6 million patients, our doctors have access to the latest medical information and technology, which lets them spend more time with patients, provide better care and realize better outcomes. CareMount Medical serves patients throughout New York City, Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia and Ulster counties. Together with Optum, we offer superior care where and when you need it, at a cost you can afford.

CareMount Medical (the “Practice”) is physician owned and led and has complete authority for all medical decision-making and patient care through its physicians and other licensed professionals. Optum, through its management organizations (“Optum”) provides non-clinical administrative services to support the Practice and its physicians. Neither Optum nor its management companies employs, engages, or supervises physicians or other licensed professionals, or determines or sets the methods, standards, or conduct of the practice of medicine or health care provided by the Practice or by any of its licensed professionals. “Part of Optum” reflects that the Practice is part of Optum’s effort to support forward-thinking physician practices in helping their patients live healthier lives.