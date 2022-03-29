Gramercy Surgery Center and EmblemHealth Announce Outpatient Surgical Concierge Program for EmblemHealth Members in NYC

Our approach to success in New York City is built around alignment—not only with our patients and providers—but also with the health insurance payors who are an integral part of the healthcare process” — Austin F. Cheng, Esq.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Surgery Center and EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, today announced a new program that strives to ensure EmblemHealth members across New York City have access to Gramercy Surgery Center’s award-winning, in-network, multispecialty outpatient surgery centers in Manhattan and Queens. This program ensures EmblemHealth members have a dedicated concierge-style outpatient team to improve member experience at facilities located in key access points across New York City.

“Our approach to success in New York City is built around alignment—not only with our patients and providers—but also with the health insurance payors who are an integral part of the healthcare process and who are often associated with the patients’ overall healthcare experience,” said Austin F. Cheng, Esq., CEO of Gramercy Surgery Center. “By working with EmblemHealth to create a surgical concierge program, we are able to provide their members with a better overall experience, which drives patient and provider satisfaction.”

“EmblemHealth continually strives to identify high-quality outpatient surgical access points for our members across the New York Tri-State area, especially as our members and affiliated, in-network surgeons have sought out options throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” says EmblemHealth CMO Richard Dal Col, MD. “With Gramercy Surgery Center, we have found a quality partner that is able to accommodate our members’ needs across a dozen surgical specialties in multiple locations throughout New York City. We continue to work with a number of partners across the healthcare community to provide our members with the best healthcare experience possible. A dedicated surgical concierge program provides an enhanced experience to our members, in a way that lowers the anxiety related to surgery all while still achieving great clinical outcomes.”

Gramercy Surgery Center’s Concierge Program is designed to ensure patients and providers have a dedicated e-mail and telephone line, as well as a team ready to help navigate patients. Gramercy Surgery Center’s in-network status means members will not receive surprise out-of-network bills from the facility or any ancillary services such as anesthesia or a pathology laboratory.



About Gramercy Surgery Center

Gramercy Surgery Center had its historic founding in 2006 as the first wholly woman-owned and non-surgeon-owned ambulatory surgery center in New York. In 2021 and 2022, Newsweek ranked Gramercy Surgery Center facilities in Manhattan and Queens as the No. 1 and 2 ambulatory surgery centers in New York. The Manhattan facility has been ranked in the top 10 in the United States. Serving New York City, Gramercy Surgery Center continues as the leading in-network, multispecialty outpatient surgery facility with a focus on patient and surgeon satisfaction. In 2021, Gramercy Surgery Center announced it joined the ValueHealth network of ambulatory surgery centers. To learn more about the Gramercy Difference and ValueHealth, visit: Gramercysurgery.com and ValueHealth.com.



About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York’s communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals, and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.