Complemar hires Evan Babineaux as Director of Business Development
Evan Babineaux joins Complemar’s growing business development team.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complemar, a best-in-class third party logistics company, has hired Evan Babineaux as Director of Business Development. Evan comes from DHL, where he spent 8 years creating solutions for medium and enterprise retailers. He started his new position on March 14, 2022.
“My first goal is to drive as much eCommerce and fulfillment business as possible. Secondly, and this goes hand in hand with the first goal, is to be recognized as a partner who provides value, strategy, and honesty to all our customers,” said Evan. “Complemar has a fantastic leadership team and is poised for such rapid growth in the near term, that’s what got me most excited. Everyone I’ve met is enthusiastic and I can tell they all care deeply about the success of the business.”
“Evan has passion and energy and a long history of creatively finding supply chain solutions for retailers.” said CEO Brent Dorfman “He has particular expertise in the transportation space, an area of growing complexity for our customers. I can’t wait to work with Evan and watch him work with our customers.”
Evan received his bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Communications at Marshall University. His interests include cooking and competing in barbeque competitions.
