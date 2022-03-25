Complemar Appoints Brent Dorfman President & CEO
Chairman Christine Whitman names Brent Dorfman as her successor.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complemar announced today that Brent Dorfman has been appointed its new President & CEO. An experienced business leader, Brent Dorfman will succeed Christine Whitman assuming day to day responsibilities.
Brent has worked in the fulfillment industry for years. Serving as Vice President for both ASOS and Radial Inc, he oversaw international and domestic shipping operations, initiated marketing strategies and controlled 3PL e-commerce distribution centers. His knowledge of logistics and shipping will quickly expand Complemar’s business operations.
“This is an industry I know really well – so when Complemar came to me with this opportunity, I knew it would be a great fit. What excited me most about this company was already knowing we had great people and great customers. The foundation is there for us to take off.”
“Brent’s extensive career in large organizations providing 3PL, ecommerce and omni-channel services and technologies is the ideal preparation for his next role as Complemar’s President and CEO. Brent’s experience touches on all of the key elements of our organization and in his short time here, he has displayed passion and dedication towards building a success oriented environment of accountability, transparency and customer focus," said Complemar Chairman of the Board Christine Whitman. "Please join me in congratulating Brent. Under his leadership, we look forward to a bright future of growth and expansion of our organization and for exceptional fulfillment and packaging services for our customers around the world.”
Brent graduated with a B.A in Economics and History at Vanderbilt University. He earned his J.D from Emory University School of Law.
