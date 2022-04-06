Cowen Execution Services Selects big xyt to Support Continued Growth in European Equities Trading

Provides independent agency broker with improved market structure visibility and supports clients’ access to unique liquidity opportunities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- big xyt, the independent provider of smart data and execution analytics solutions to the global trading and investment community, has been selected by Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN), to further strengthen Cowen’s European equities trading platform and help identify unique liquidity opportunities for its clients.

By providing granular metrics alongside bespoke dashboards, big xyt will give CESL an edge in navigating Europe’s complex equities markets.

“We are delighted to partner with big xyt and benefit from access to its quality data analytics and visualisation tools,” said James Baugh, Head of European Market Structure at Cowen. “The enhanced visibility of the marketplace enables us to provide unique liquidity opportunities for our clients, which is key to supporting our rapidly expanding European equity execution business.”

CESL selected big xyt because of its independence and innovative ability to provide high-quality normalised data that leverages its in-depth domain experience in setting up, running, and maintaining data and analytics environments. Importantly, the visual elements of big xyt’s Liquidity Cockpit dashboards make it even simpler to access and communicate complex market structure changes.

Mark Montgomery, Head of Business Development at big xyt, said: “We’re pleased to add Cowen Execution Services to our growing list of international sell-side clients, which is continued evidence of the market’s need for innovative data analytics solutions to deliver tangible benefits for the industry. Banks, asset managers, exchanges and market participants across the globe consistently rely on big xyt as an independent reference for equity market structure, illustrating our ability to deliver a strong and transparent platform to our clients. Furthermore, James’ well recognised expertise in market structure enabled us to collaborate to provide Cowen access to unique insights for their clients.”

<ENDS>

About big xyt

big xyt provides independent smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading

and investment community, enabling firms to process and normalise large data sets on

demand and in real time, in order to analyse execution performance, comply with regulatory

standards, and reduce the complexity and costs of technology and operational requirements.

big xyt’s clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges, trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.

Navigating fragmented markets remains a challenge for participants needing easily

digestible information on trading analysis. The big xyt analytics platform responds to these

market challenges, and provides clients access to transparent, accurate and normalised data.

big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120

trading venues, across Equities, ETFs, FX, Futures and Options. Their unique technology

normalises trade conditions of venues allowing consistent aggregations of trading volumes,

comprehensive analysis, and delivery of results in a flexible and customisable format.

The Liquidity Cockpit, big xyt’s flagship product for security analytics, put the firm on the map as an independent reference for equity market structure and has also been a building block for more accurate benchmarking of global execution strategies. big xyt’s Open TCA platform for execution analytics is redefining independent analysis with optimal flexibility for the user.

big xyt’s innovative analytics solutions are relevant for a broad range of use cases

including strategy development, performance trends and analysis, back testing, quantitative

research, and regulatory changes. The platform delivers information through a convenient and interactive user interface, and can be easily connected to their cloud-based platform via

APIs.

big xyt is wholly owned by its founders and employees, which means there is no conflict of

interest when evaluating execution needs or analysing performance.

For more information on big xyt, please visit: https://big-xyt.com

About Cowen

Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL) is a leading independent, non-conflicted trading platform providing execution services in more than 100 markets worldwide over a full range of multi-asset capabilities. CESL, and its affiliate in the UK, is highlighted by exceptional algorithmic execution capabilities, an award-winning, full service, prime brokerage team and access to Cowen’s cutting-edge research based in the United States.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide.

For further information, visit www.cowen.com

