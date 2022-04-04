Potential.com Launches ESG Reporting Module on its EdTech Empowerment Platform
Multilateral organizations, corporations and governments can use the ESG module to make their community social impact initiatives more effective and transparent
With the ESG reporting module on the potential.com SaaS platform, organizations can plan, monitor, adjust and report on their social impact.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potential.com, the world's leading software as a service (SaaS) social impact platform has launched an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting module to allow clients to better define, track and measure their stakeholder empowerment initiatives.
— Shadi Banna, CEO, Potential.com
Some of the leading international brands and governments use the potential.com platform to launch their corporate social responsibility (CSR) and open innovation initiatives to empower their community, suppliers and partners in over 80 countries, benefiting millions of users along the way. Many have been doing so for over a decade.
Given the recent focus on ESG practices by investors - ESG focus funds reached over $600 Billion in 2021 - many companies are struggling with the lack of standards. Over 80% of companies recently survey are reporting on their ESG and other sustainability initiatives despite the lack of international reporting standard.
Organizations need to ensure that their initiatives are capturing a wide range of impact and sustainability data points. Doing so gives them flexibility to showcase their impact in different ways as the standards evolve. The potential.com SaaS platform allows organizations to do just that.
"With the ESG reporting module on the potential.com SaaS platform, organizations can plan, monitor, adjust and report on their social impact." - said Shadi Banna, CEO, potential.com
To support in raising awareness and knowledge in this topic, potential.com has launched a series of educational resources available for free to CSR managers, NGOs, and any professional eager to know more about how to launch, manage and report on their ESG initiative.
For anyone who is planning for launching their ESG or CSR initiatives we have include a self service learning platform to help build their social impact action plan. We can then support the participants by helping them launch their initiative. Anyone can benefit from this free resource here: https://onlinelearning.potential.com/esg/?coupon=esg100
Organizations, non-profits, government bodies and anyone who is launching a social impact initiative and is interested in receiving more information about the ESG reporting module, can reach out to us on esg@potential.com.
About Potential.com
Potential.com is a global EdTech social enterprise that works with individuals, governments and corporates to support key social projects such as job creation, SMB and entrepreneurship development, innovation, community well-being, diversity and inclusion.
Governments and leading brands around the world, rely on Potential.com’s innovative empowerment platform to launch customized initiatives for their citizens and customers by helping them; startup, expand their businesses or enhance their career prospects.
Daria German
Potential.com
media@potential.com