Potential.com Launches NFT Module on its EdTech Platform
Corporations and governments can use the NFT functionality to make their community based empowerment programs more sustainable and impactful
Artists, musicians, poets, photographers and just about anyone, can unleash their creativity through NFTs to build their financial resilience while doing what they love.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potential.com, the world's #1 software as a service (SaaS) empowerment platform has added a non-fungible token (NFT) module to its award winning EdTech offering.
— Shadi Banna - CEO - potential.com
In doing so, leading brands and government bodies who are using the potential.com platform for their social impact and innovation initiatives, can now build on the growth of their communities by adding an NFT associated with their program.
The NFT module can be used to develop more loyalty and engagement within the community, enable the creation of exclusive events and workshops and serve as a way to sustain the initiatives financially.
Given the growth of crypto currency adoption and the opportunities that could be built on block chain technologies, the NFT offering would also help raise awareness across the public about various alternative income opportunities.
"Artists, musicians, poets, photographers and just about anyone, can take their creative interests and areas of passion and turn them into business opportunities. The NFT module on the potential.com platform would help us and our clients to empower more and more individuals by helping them build their financial resilience while doing what they love." - said Shadi Banna - Chief Empowerment Office (CEO) - potential.com
Organizations, NGOs, governments and anyone who is launching a social impact initiative and is interested in receiving more information about the NFT module, can reach out to us on nft@potential.com.
About Potential.com
Potential.com is a global EdTech social enterprise that works with individuals, governments and corporates to support key social projects such as job creation, SMB and entrepreneurship development, innovation, community well-being, diversity and inclusion.
Governments and leading brands around the world, rely on Potential.com’s innovative empowerment platform to launch customized initiatives for their citizens and customers by helping them; startup, expand their businesses or enhance their career prospects.
