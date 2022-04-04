Usherpa Now Offers Housing Market Videos in 71 Markets
New markets bring the industry’s best housing market videos to more RE agents.
Our content catalog is one of the most significant assets we bring because it’s very hard to prove you're the local expert if you aren’t talking about current market conditions.”DENVER, CO, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, announced today that the company added four additional local housing markets to its content library in 2022, creating new monthly local housing market videos for each and bringing the total number of markets it covers with its engaging monthly content to 71 markets across the country.
— Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa
“Our content catalog is one of the most significant assets we bring to real estate marketing departments because it’s very hard to prove you're the local expert if you aren’t talking about current market conditions,” said Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa. “Our subscribers have access to a custom video-based housing market report that comes out every single month. Video is just one part of our content library, but it’s a very powerful addition to any marketing department's arsenal.”
The videos, like all of the content in the Usherpa library, can be delivered automatically via email over the real estate agent’s branding and contact information. Unlike generic, uninspiring content that is prevalent in the industry, Usherpa’s personalized, highly localized, and automated content, is written by industry professionals to resonate with the agent’s leads, clients, and partners to maintain meaningful, productive connections.
Each year, Usherpa adds 200 new pieces of content to its content library, in addition to 792 new local housing market videos and 120 new Local Eyes real estate newsletters. The content is available for real estate markets in all 50 states and in 12,663 ZIP Codes.
“Agents don’t have time to collect all of the housing data that goes into our monthly videos, but their prospects and customers still want to know what’s happening in their local market,” Harrington said. “We offer some great marketing automation tools, but it’s the content that makes the difference. We’ll continue to add new markets as demand for our Smart CRM grows across the country.”
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Usherpa’s Smart CRM was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 Tech100 and HousingWire 2022 Tech100 lists. It was the only company to make both the mortgage and real estate lists of top companies.
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
