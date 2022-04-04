Radwulf And Clovet Mae Team Up For Progressive "Future House" Single

Radwulf

The Dallas-based EDM pair have released "Down."

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadWulf and Clovet Mae are two artists tied with the EDM scene that are bringing more attention to the thriving creative talent cultivated by Dallas, TX. These two just dropped their new single "Down" which is available on all streaming platforms.

Clovet Mae has recently broken into the mainstream audience after her collaboration with GUMMI BEAR (based in LA). Their new hit single was signed by Spinnin' Records and Dharma Worldwide and is breaking into the top charts on multiple major platforms. This song has already accumulated millions of streams and counting.

RadWulf has been producing for other local music artists for years, and finally released his debut single in collaboration with Clovet Mae. His unique sound has already begun to capture the interest of electronic music fans worldwide which has landed him placement at multiple international festivals this year.

This progressive "Future House" style captures many of the best components of modern EDM music, while also staying unique to his own "Vocal Pop" direction. When asked about this sound, RadWulf said, "There is more like this to come, but in many different style variations."

Be sure to check out "Down", available now on all streaming platforms.

Links: linktr.ee/radwulfmedia

Brendon Boldt
Radwulf
BrendonBoldt@outlook.com

Contact
Brendon Boldt
Radwulf BrendonBoldt@outlook.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

