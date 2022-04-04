Radwulf And Clovet Mae Team Up For Progressive "Future House" Single

Radwulf

The Dallas-based EDM pair have released "Down."

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadWulf and Clovet Mae are two artists tied with the EDM scene that are bringing more attention to the thriving creative talent cultivated by Dallas, TX. These two just dropped their new single "Down" which is available on all streaming platforms.

Clovet Mae has recently broken into the mainstream audience after her collaboration with GUMMI BEAR (based in LA). Their new hit single was signed by Spinnin' Records and Dharma Worldwide and is breaking into the top charts on multiple major platforms. This song has already accumulated millions of streams and counting.

RadWulf has been producing for other local music artists for years, and finally released his debut single in collaboration with Clovet Mae. His unique sound has already begun to capture the interest of electronic music fans worldwide which has landed him placement at multiple international festivals this year.

This progressive "Future House" style captures many of the best components of modern EDM music, while also staying unique to his own "Vocal Pop" direction. When asked about this sound, RadWulf said, "There is more like this to come, but in many different style variations."

Be sure to check out "Down", available now on all streaming platforms.

Links: linktr.ee/radwulfmedia