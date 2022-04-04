"This Is It:" Paul Balancio To Release R&B Pop Album

The Phillippines-born singer, songwriter, producer has released 12 albums since 2014.

Life is strange and it is rewarding when you’re not looking. This is a time for me to drive my passion further, and the dream of having a place in music where the great artists come alive.”
— Paul Balancio

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2014 was the beginning of Paul Balancio and his journey through music.

Paul said, ”It’s been years before 2014 when I wrote music and made instrumentals. Money was required for services from others and that was something I needed to earn in order to expand in this field. I know I needed to know people aside from this, and socializing up the ladder didn’t really fit me. All I wanted to do was sing, and nobody was there to make my instrumentals for me, and so I did it on my own. After so many years of going through these 12 albums, I had decided that it was time to expand a little and work with others. Money does take you places, without it, you learn a different part of life. Life is strange and it is rewarding when you’re not looking. This is a time for me to drive my passion further, and the dream of having a place in music where the great artists come alive.”

It’s been 12 albums since 2014, and Paul Balancio has been releasing music into the public. From his first album “I Promise To Explain” released in 2014 to the latest “Somewhere Somehow”, Paul released emotional stories and lessons learned through writing, through voice, and producing instrumentals.

1. I Promise To Explain – 2014
2. Take You Away – 2015
3. Temporary Love – 2017
4. Cause I Love You – 2018
5. My Eyes Won’t Tell Me – 2018
6. Stronger – 2019
7. My Soul Surrendered – 2019
8. Return My Dreams To My Heart – 2019
9. Deluria – 2020
10. X – 2020
11. Christmas Is Forever – 2021
12. Somewhere Somehow – 2022
13. Upcoming Release: This Is It - 2022 – 2023
14. Tba And Beyond…


From his heart to yours. Every song is a chapter of his life and experiences just waiting to be heard and learned from. “It’s not just music, but lessons I have learned”, says Paul. You won’t leave empty handed, because every sound and word explains his life, this life, and it’s stories.

ABOUT PAUL BALANCIO: Paul Balancio singer, songwriter, and producer born from Philippines, raised in USA. Released music albums since 2014. His vocal range tops in class and brings you chills in each song you’ll hear. From piano to strings, you won’t miss the delicacy and motive to each masterpiece he’ll bring.

www.PaulBalancio.com

Song Early Release:
In The End I’m All I have
www.tinyurl.com/intheendimallihave

Paul Balancio
Paul Balancio
paulbalancio@gmail.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

