Another £1 Million Of Arena TV Assets Emerge From Former Boss’s Office For Sale At May 4 Auction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hickman Shearer and CA Global Partners have announced a follow-up sale of Arena TV assets involving an estimated £1 million of equipment held in the locked office of former boss Richard Yeowart.
The companies raised £8 million on behalf of creditors in a landmark three-day auction, with private treaty sales, in February.
It involved over 3,000 lots, from Outside Broadcasting trucks to cameras, lenses and hundreds of kilometres of cabling, creating an unprecedented opportunity for TV production companies to acquire valuable equipment at a time when primary market prices were on the rise.
The new sale, conducted via a live webcast on May 4, will conclude the Arena assets dispersal, offering a significant holding of further equipment not previously released. It includes cameras, lenses, grip, an OB trailer, tenders and outside broadcasting production gear.*
The release follows the ongoing investigation by the Serious Fraud Office into the scandal.
Tim Chapman, Managing Director of Hickman Shearer, said: “Recovering the value of assets in as effective and timely a manner as possible on behalf of creditors is a vital aspect of any administrative process like this. The results from our February dispersal, which went considerably over estimate, show that the modern auction process is an excellent way of achieving this.”
CAGP, which operates a live online bidding system with global reach, registered more than 850 bidders from over 50 countries for February auction series.
“We anticipate just as much enthusiasm for the offering this time around,” said Dan Main, EMEA Director.
“The quality of the equipment and professionalism of the teams that looked after it is second to none, and it is extremely rare to see equipment of this standard available at auction.”
Interested parties can receive updates by signing up at the arenatvsale.com.
All images and video footage courtesy of CA Global Partners
For further information, interviews, images and video footage, please contact
info@lucasfieldmedia.com / +44 (0) 7968 952850
Or
Ivan Macquisten
ivan@imacq.com / +44 (0) 7842 201292
Corporate contacts:
Hickman Shearer: Tim Chapman MD, tchapman@hickman-shearer.co.uk / +44 (0) 7508 909961 / +44 (0)1844397841
CAGP: Dan Main, Director EMEA, dmain@cagp.com / 07422 358348
About CA Global Partners
For 25 years CA Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organisations in a variety of industries ranging from construction manufacturing and wholesale distribution to food and beverage healthcare and consumer products CA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return.
Leaders in technology, finance and industry choose CA for sound advice and superior management of their capital recovery strategies.
About Hickman Shearer
Hickman Shearer is a leading independent capital asset valuation, management and used equipment sales company. Established in 1993, we are based in the United Kingdom with network offices across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia.
We provide expertise and professional advice in relation to plant, machinery and equipment, inventory and the built environment.
Our clients include global and mid-sized corporations, the public sector, insurers, lenders, investors and their advisors, who harness our deep knowledge and experience to respond to, and resolve, asset related issues.
Our wide ranging skills and expertise support asset rich organisations throughout the life of the business and the asset.
*The full list of equipment on offer on May 4 is as follows:
Cameras
- Grass Valley LDX 86N 4K cameras (6)
- Sony HDC 3500 cameras (2)
- Sony HDC 2500 cameras (5)
- Plus multiple additional cameras, viewfinders, adapters and converters
Lenses
- Canon UJ86x9.3B IESD-SB UHD Digisuper 86 Lens (2)
- Canon UJ27x6.5B IESD-SB UHD Digisuper 27 Lens (2)
- Canon XJ72 x 9.3B DigiSuper 72 XS Lens (2)
- Canon XJ86x9.3B IE-II IESD-SB HD Digisuper 86 II XS Lens (1)
- Canon HJ11ex4.7B IASE Lens (3)
- Canon HJ14x4.3B Lens (2)
- Canon CJ12ex4.3B Lens (1)
- Canon CJ20ex7.8B IASE S Lens (4)
- Canon CJ24ex7.5B IASE S Lens (1)
Grip
- Vinten Vision 250 Tripod
- Vinten Vector 700 Head
Audio & Talkback
- Riedel Artist 128 Frame and talkback panels
- Genelec Speakers
- Bel and TSL rack mount Audio Monitoring Units (AMU)
- Lexicon and Dolby audio processing equipment
- Motorola Radios and chargers
Signal Processing & Glue
- ProBel Aurora, Cygnus and Sirius Routers
- Additional units from Evertz, Axon, Grass Valley and AJA
Vision & Video Monitoring
- Sony MVS800 Vision Mixer
- Vutrix, Panasonic and JVC video monitors
- Vutrix Multiviewers
- Marshall Multiviewers
Outside Broadcast Units and Tenders
- Gerling double-expanding OB articulated trailer (2008) – sold rack-ready
- Donbur 9.8m11 tonne (2001) and Crane Fruehauf 13.8m 32 tonne (1998) tender trailers
