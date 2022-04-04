Scholly Partners with Jesse Williams for $100,000 Student Loan Pay Off
With federal student loan forbearance ending soon, Scholly and Williams offer four former students a student loan pay off of up to $25,000
Jesse truly understands the plight of those struggling to pay for college and why it’s vital to help them.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholly, the award-winning mobile app that has helped over 2.5MM students and families find over $100 million in scholarships, announces its next incredible opportunity to help students pay off their student loans. Jesse Williams partners with Scholly for the Pay It Off Fund, awarding four recipients with up to $25,000 to go towards their student loan debt.
— Christopher Gray, Scholly founder
The Pay It Off Fund was launched to alleviate the burdens of college tuition debt on young students. The Education Data Initiative estimates that in 2021, 65% of university students graduated with loans, at an average of $37,693 per student. With the impending deadline of COVID-19 student loan forbearance ending in May, Williams and Scholly hoped to support students in challenging times.
Students are encouraged to apply for the chance to pay off their student loans with the scholarship. All types of student loans are eligible for reimbursement. The amount awarded is contingent upon the student's loan balance. Applications are open and candidates can apply until May 31, 2022.
Jesse Williams, who is starring in the Broadway revival of TAKE ME OUT this Spring, is a passionate advocate for social justice through education. As a former high school teacher, he saw firsthand how many students were unable to fulfill their potential because they were not born into advantageous resources. “Good students unable to continue their education simply because of money is a tragic reality that impacts us all,” says Williams. “Our students deserve access to education, information and the opportunities they afford despite the tax bracket they were born into.”
Christopher Gray, CEO and Founder of Scholly, is thrilled to be working with Williams, who has been a committed advocate in Scholly’s work to help students afford a quality education. “Jesse truly understands the plight of those struggling to pay for college and why it’s vital to help them,” says Gray. “His passion and educational background will help more students gain access to the funding they need to change their futures.”
Scholly is on a mission to help as many students as possible access financial freedom. In 2021 alone, they have distributed over two million dollars in scholarships and COVID-19 relief, in part thanks to organizations like the CW, Netflix, Natural Light, like and others like social media star, Demetrius Harmon, Grammy award-winning artist, Lil Nas X, party game company What Do You Meme, and many more. For more information visit https://myscholly.com/
About Scholly
Scholly— the #1 app for winning scholarships and crushing student debt— has helped over 2.5MM student subscribers win $100 million dollars since 2015. Scholly helps students, graduates, and young professionals access resources and solutions that help them achieve their financial and professional goals. To learn more about Scholly, visit us at myscholly.com.
About Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams is an activist/actor/entrepreneur and former high school teacher. Williams is about to make his Broadway debut in the revival of “Take Me Out” and will next be seen in the action/comedy film Secret Headquarters with Owen Wilson for Paramount. Williams spent 12 seasons playing ‘Dr. Jackson Avery’ on ABC’s hit series “Grey’s Anatomy” and has appeared in TV and films including The Cabin in the Woods, “Little Fires Everywhere,” Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Band Aid, and Selah and the Spades. Williams produced the 2020 Oscar winning short film Two Distant Strangers, served as senior producer and correspondent alongside Norman Lear for their EPIX docuseries “America Divided” and executive produced the documentary “Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement.” Williams is a partner and board member of Scholly, co-founder of BLeBRiTY and the Ebroji Mobile App. He is founder of the production company, farWord Inc. and the executive producer of “Question Bridge: Black Males,” a series of transmedia art installations on display as part of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture's permanent collection. He sits on the Board of Directors for both Advancement Project and Harry Belafonte’s arts and social justice organization, Sankofa.org.
