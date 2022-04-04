AEC Group Appoints Lilantha Karunaratne as Information Technology Director to Expand and Develop IT Solutions

Lilantha Karunaratne, AEC's new Director of Information Technology.

Seasoned e-commerce and digital transformation expert Lilantha Karunaratne joins AEC Group as their new IT Director to further develop and expand IT solutions.

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AEC Group, a global mobility solutions provider, welcomes Lilantha Karunaratne as their new Director of Information Technology.

Lilantha Karunaratne (47) brings a vast amount of knowledge and expertise to the AEC Group, where he will spearhead a growing team of tech experts as they maintain AEC’s existing systems and continue to develop new solutions. An IT and Business Management graduate of the University College in Dublin, Ireland, Karunaratne has almost 30 years of experience working for several global players including Samsung, Visa, Siemens, Atos, GfK, and most recently, Zooplus, where he served as Head of IT Services. His focus is on program management using technologies such as Microsoft Azure and Office 365 as well as Amazon Web Services. Karunaratne is also a seasoned expert in e-Commerce and digital transformation and successfully introduced cloud -- PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS solutions to countless fields of business.

“One of our key pillars at AEC is Technology. Having an expert like Lilantha on board is a great addition. His expertise in program management, digital transformation and e-commerce will prove immensely valuable to the AEC Group’s expansion. We are very excited about building the next generation of tech tools and IT infrastructure to serve our customers, partners and teams around the globe,” said Andrew Pilsworth, CEO at AEC.

“I’m looking at the exciting challenges that are ahead at AEC. With our business expanding in many different directions, it is crucial to maintain and create scalable IT systems that are not a necessary burden for their users but a trusty tool embracing their daily work. They must continue to become more interactive, easier to use, and more efficient every single day. The key is that our systems need to be proactive rather than reactive. With my new team, I will also ensure that every new business unit at AEC is able to start off with the best possible digital workspace environment that perfectly functions along the lines of our company-wide digital workplace strategy,” said Karunaratne.

About the AEC Group

The AEC Group provides a full range of scalable mobility solutions, including the official distribution of Stellantis’ Dodge/RAM brands in Europe, as well as a global fleet and parts and accessories business. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996, has a team of 170+ international experts in seven locations in NAFTA, APAC and EMEA, a network of 550+ dealers, and the experience and drive to help partners enter new markets and grow their brands. With its International Homologation Center, R&D Facility, Vehicle Processing Center and dedicated tech, logistics and retail solutions, AEC is uniquely positioned to enable vehicle sales and registration on any global market, distribute parts and accessories, and offer consulting and financing services.

Find more information on https://presse.aeceurope.com/en/ or https://blog.aecsolutions.com