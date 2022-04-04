Zeidler Group expands its reporting services with new factsheet solution
Zeidler Group announces its new factsheet solution adding further capabilities to its Reporting Services Division through its award-winning digital platform.
The ongoing growth of our respective service divisions is a testament to the expertise, vision, and innovation we’ve built in providing a true one-stop shop solution for asset managers. ””LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeidler Group today announces its new factsheet solution adding further capabilities to its Reporting Services Division through its award-winning proprietary digital platform.
Zeidler Group’s newly launched factsheet service is a complete solution with dedicated expertise in production, legal overlay, and enhanced dissemination that further enriches its Reporting Services Division. The Reporting Services Division simplifies regulatory reporting requirements with an end-to-end and intuitive dashboard that is built to eliminate human error and manual processes and enables asset managers to fulfil their regulatory reporting requirements digitally.
The factsheet solution takes a holistic approach with digital workflows and dedicated legal and compliance oversight to ensure full compliance, transparency, and timely processes.
Using Zeidler Group’s innovative technology, key features include:
• Full integration– The solution can connect to any data source for seamless integration.
• Template flexibility– The solution is fully adaptable and customisable in terms of design, size, use of existing templates and creation of new template designs.
• Scalability– The solution can work with thousands of documents to ensure efficient and flexible results without compromising on quality.
• Timeliness– The solution takes a holistic approach to significantly reduce complexity and total costs of ownership for clients to ensure a stress-free and simplified factsheet process.
• Dedicated support– The solution includes dedicated support together with data expertise for the provision of any necessary data segmentations.
• End-to-end technology– Utilises fully-automated workflow processes as part of Zeidler Group’s award-winning digital platform.
Gemma Capelo, Head of Reporting Services Division at Zeidler Group, said:
“We are delighted to offer Zeidler Group’s clients a truly unique factsheet solution. Our innovative technology can work with any type of template and can mirror existing designs or reconfigure the design on a 1:1 basis. Our solution is fully flexible with bespoke customisation, expediated processes which enable endless possibilities for our clients to scale without compromising on quality.”
Kunal Grover, Head of Business Development at Zeidler Group, said:
“The factsheet solution is yet another reinforcement of Zeidler Group’s commitment to our end-to-end integrated solution offering for asset management clients. We are proud to continue to offer asset managers streamlined, collaborative and technology-driven resources to better scale their cross-border distribution efforts.”
Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder at Zeidler Group, added:
“The ongoing growth of our respective service divisions is a testament to the expertise, vision, and innovation we’ve built in providing a true one-stop shop solution for asset managers. We’re proud of our position and the value we add in this space.”
About Zeidler Group
Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal and compliance services for the asset management industry. Providing innovative digital solutions to solve complex legal and compliance challenges and bespoke research-based high-quality legal advice, Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than 200 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1 trillion.
