Sustainable Advertising Manifesto

By advertising and consuming responsibly we can change the lives of thousands.” — Andrea Henao Managing Director of 360 Agency Berlin and 360 Agency Europe

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest IPCC report has been shared publicly the 1st March 2022 and reveals that climate change effects are outpacing our ability to adapt. Are we still supposed to approach advertising the same way?

In 2014, 360 Agency Berlin thought that it was time for a structural change in the industry and that profit was not any longer the main KPI to measure success. Advertising cannot be impermeable to the latest gigantic consumer concerns and brand perceptions evolvement. It is time for marketing to embrace these structural indispensable adjustments.

What is sustainable Advertising?

1- Main Principle:

Sustainable advertising shall align the DNA and real attributes of the brand with its communication. Therefore dishonest attempts of companies to promote false environmental qualities shall be strongly sanctioned. For consumers, it is worrying to see that many brands environmental claims and products attributes are not systematically verified.

As a consequence it might on the long term weakness the credibility of sustainable efforts.

This is why it is vital to fight actively against greenwashing and offer new laws and regulations propositions that you will find in our manifesto under the following link:

www.sustainadvertising.com