Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,045 in the last 365 days.

Sustainable Advertising Manifesto

360 Agency Berlin Climate change knows no frontier image of inuit traditional clthes floating along with iceberg parts melting - Illustration

360 Agency Berlin Climate change knows no frontier Design from 360 Agency Berlin & 360 Agency Europe

360 Agency Berlin_Restart The advertising world_ Manifesto Illustration of a wave that shape a restart button

360 Agency Berlin_Restart The advertising world_ Manifesto Illustration

360 Agency Berlin_ Greedy Grey or Giving Green? One half of image with pipes and the other half made of trees

360 Agency Berlin_ Greedy Grey or Giving Green?

Sustainable Advertising Manifesto

By advertising and consuming responsibly we can change the lives of thousands.”
— Andrea Henao Managing Director of 360 Agency Berlin and 360 Agency Europe

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest IPCC report has been shared publicly the 1st March 2022 and reveals that climate change effects are outpacing our ability to adapt. Are we still supposed to approach advertising the same way?

In 2014, 360 Agency Berlin thought that it was time for a structural change in the industry and that profit was not any longer the main KPI to measure success. Advertising cannot be impermeable to the latest gigantic consumer concerns and brand perceptions evolvement. It is time for marketing to embrace these structural indispensable adjustments.

What is sustainable Advertising?

1- Main Principle:
Sustainable advertising shall align the DNA and real attributes of the brand with its communication. Therefore dishonest attempts of companies to promote false environmental qualities shall be strongly sanctioned. For consumers, it is worrying to see that many brands environmental claims and products attributes are not systematically verified.

As a consequence it might on the long term weakness the credibility of sustainable efforts.

This is why it is vital to fight actively against greenwashing and offer new laws and regulations propositions that you will find in our manifesto under the following link:
www.sustainadvertising.com

Andrea Henao
360 Agency Berlin GmbH
+49 176 23948438
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sustainable Advertising Manifesto

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.