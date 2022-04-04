THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL TRANSCULTURAL DIALOGUES FILM SERIES
When a person leaves a country, it is because they are no longer able to resolve their problems with dialogue. As soon as they arrive in another culture, the transcultural dialogue starts.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) - in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia university - hosts the Transcultural Dialogues film series featuring 19 films from 20 countries.
When a person leaves a country, it is because they are no longer able to resolve their problems with dialogue. As soon as they arrive in another culture, the transcultural dialogue starts. Sometimes it is easy, sometimes it is impossible. The stories in this series explore the multiple dialogues that take place when people arrive in a new culture and new society. Films hailing from Senegal, Tunisia, the USA, Curacao, Cape Verde, Belgium, Morocco, France, Hungary, Serbia and more are part of the program.
One of the highlights of the series is the sneak preview screening of Karlovy Vary Grand Prize Winner As Far As I Can Walk by Oscar nominated Serbian director Stefan Arsenijević about the aspirations for a better life of a Ghanaian couple settled in a refugee camp in Serbia.
Other films set in Europe include Black Dju by Pol Cruchten which follows a young Cape Verdean man who is looking for his father in Luxembourg. German filmmaker Freider Schailch explores the life of immigrants in Germany with Otomo, staring Isaach de Bankole, the real story of a black man seeking work and asylum in the German city of Stuttgart who is killed by the police and Naomi’s Journey, about a young Peruvian woman who goes to Germany as a plaintiff to find justice for her sister who was killed by her German husband.
Europe has faced many waves of immigration of refugees fleeing violence or poverty. Several films including The Pirogue by Moussa Toure, Names Live Nowhere by Dominique Loreau, Waalo Fendo by Mohammed Soudani, Foreign Body by Raja Amari, Borders by Mostefa Djadjam and Tazzeka by Jean-Philippe Gaud travel between African countries and Europe exploring the motivations men and women have to risk everything in the hope of a better life in Europe.
Other films describe the life of men and women settled legally in their host country and the resulting transcultural dialogues that happen when people from various cultures live together. These films include 100% Arabica by Mahmoud Zemmouri and The Night of Destiny by Abdelkrim Bahloul both set in France, The Citizen by Roland Vranik (Hungary), The Story of Lovers Rock by Menelik Shabbaz (UK) and Papa’s Song by Sander Francken (Netherlands).
Set in North America is Sometimes I Dream in Farsi by Pirooz Kalayeh, in which the filmmaker, after remembering a traumatic racist incident in his childhood, decides to document his journey to recovery. Ben and Ara by Nnegest Likké is a love story between two PhD candidates in an American university. She is a black Muslim; he is an agnostic white man. They discover that when two cultures touch each other, the consequences can be magical and tragic. The Invisible Color, Afro-Cubans in Miami by Sergio Giral and Youssou N’Dour Return to Goree by Pierre-Yves Borgeaud are two documentaries exploring identity and transcultural influences in North America.
ADIFF Transcultural Dialogues Film Series is taking place virtually in the entire USA, including Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands from April 22 – 25, 2022.
Included in the series are 5 documentaries and 14 narratives. Ticket prices will range are $10 for one screening/program and $45 for an all-access pass.
ADIFF TRANSCULTURAL DIALOGUES FILM SERIES AT THE GLANCE:
The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
The ADIFF Transcultural Dialogues Film Series is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Productions; the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC, The New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.
