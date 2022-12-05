BeCyberAware.eu - Launches The Largest EU Funded Cyber Security Awareness Campaign Related To Digital Commerce

Be Cyber Aware ENSURESEC PARTNERS becyberaware.eu

BeCyberAware.eu is an initiative developed as part of the ENSURESEC EU-funded project within the Horizon 2020 Programme offering free Cyber Security Awareness

BeCyberAware.eu is helping to level up the awareness of common scams to help safe guard the EU's digital commerce revolution and ensure people are safe to trade and use online services.” — BeCyberAware.eu

LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeCyberAware.eu is helping to level up the awareness of common scams to help safe guard the EU's digital commerce revolution and ensure people are safe to trade and use online services.

The Largest EU Funded Cyber Security Awareness

BeCyberAware.eu is an EU funded awareness and training campaign designed to help educate people who live in the EU on cyber security, safety online and resilience to common scams.

BeCyberAware.eu is helping to safeguard the Digital Single Market’s E-Commerce Ecosystem with a large-scale EU-based training and awareness project.

Background:

The launch of the e-commerce tailored cybersecurity and awareness campaign is one of the biggest marks of the final stage of the H2020 project ENSURESEC – End-to-end Security of the Digital Single Market’s e-commerce and Delivery Service Ecosystem. With this full-scale deployment of the campaign, the consortium completes the development of a holistic solution to better protect the whole e-commerce ecosystem against cyber-physical attacks. Besides the training, which aims to raise awareness for potential, but avoidable threats, the socio-technical ENSURESEC solution contains a security toolkit that provides prevention by design, detection and security enforcement, response, recovery and mitigation, as well as situational awareness for critical infrastructures.

Almerindo Graziano is the leader of the team from SILENSEC, the ENSURESEC partner responsible for the development and deployment of the training and awareness campaign.

“The whole backbone of the campaign is the extensive research we conducted in preparation for it”, emphasizes Graziano. “We reviewed user shopping habits, identified vulnerabilities in human interaction on social media and e-commerce, and analyzed a lot of tools, techniques and methodologies in digital marketing to create a campaign, which is both very realistic and easy to follow and understand.”

This work of many months culminates in an offering that is relevant for a broad audience. To reach as many people as possible, not only the videos, but the whole content will be translated into 6 languages. In addition to that, the website is accompanied with a social media campaign on Facebook and Instagram, with illustrations tailored to the different audience groups.

Be Cyber Aware is available in 6 languages (DE, EL, EN, ES, IT, RO)

Silensec and the CYBER RANGES team is proud to be part of this initiative as key partners in the delivery of the project and as part of a wide consortium of trusted EU companies in Cyber Security.

With the growing concerns about online scams we need to level up the awareness of common scams to help safe guard the EU's digital commerce revolution and ensure people are safe to trade and use online services.

How to access training awareness content:

Simply visit https://becyberaware.eu/ and choose your language (6 currently) and access the training videos and assessments.

YouTube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSAcOdvaGAU3q4PffI1lYDQ

The Project Offers Complimentary Professional Cyber Security Training:

- 6 training and awareness videos

- Assessments

Visit https://becyberaware.eu/ to learn more.

Who is running this project?

This project is part of an ENSURESEC project financed by Horizon 2020, and specific details of this can be found here:

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/883242

ENSURESEC is an innovation project funded by the Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme of the European Commission, under Grant Agreement no. 833242. The project is being undertaken by a consortium of 22 organisations from 14 European countries, including large industrial partners, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), research centres and universities.

Press Contact

E-mail: ensuresec@inov.pt

Introduction to Phishing as a scam In 2021, over 80% of cyber attacks were of the phishing type and is therefore the most common type of scam techniques.