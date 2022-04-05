Pacific Northwest Publisher Unsolicited Press to Release a Gamut of Noteworthy Books in 2022
Brilliant small publisher seeks to represent minorities, women, and alternative approaches to literature.PORTLAND, OR, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 is a year of comebacks. It is also a year of celebration. In 2022, Unsolicited Press, a small press based out of Portland, Oregon is set to release its most diverse and noteworthy collection of books since their inception. From a memoir about HAPA identity to a novel that imagines JFK Jr. having an affair with a librarian, Unsolicited Press’s upcoming catalogue is timely, evocative, and engaging.
Here are some of the books that are bound to make headlines and generate massive discussions around the country:
THE CRITERIA BY KAMI WESTHOFF
MAY 31, 2022
The Criteria explores unconventional, and at times highly problematic, motherhood. The characters struggle with impossible choices that often lead to heartbreaking behaviors. In the titular story, the main character takes on the burden of breastfeeding infants whose mothers have fallen in while at the same time struggling with the fate of her own infant. Another story imagines a scenario in which the mother/child bond is prohibited, and drastic measures taken to ensure its prevention. The characters are asked to suffer many tragedies, as well as to embrace hope in the most unlikely places.
KISSING THE ROADKILL BACK TO LIFE BY GARY M. ALMETER
JUNE 14, 2022
It’s 1983 and a young Brown University librarian and JFK, Jr. begin an affair. She gets pregnant, tells no one but her best friend, leaves the baby, a son, on the steps of a nearby convent, and over the next several decades we follow her, and her son, in their respective worlds. Upon learning who he is, the son, a modern magical child of Arthurian legend but also a regular guy, must decide what to do with that information, and the rest of his life.
JOY BY FRANCIS DAULERIO + FOREWORD BY MAGGIE SMITH
JUNE 21, 2022
Joy is the new full-length collection of poetry by Francis Daulerio, author of If & When We Wake, Please Plant This Book, and With a Difference. Beginning with one pregnancy and ending with another, Joy examines the ways in which we keep ourselves alive, centering around the birth of Daulerio’s first child while coping with the loss of friend and collaborator, Scott Hutchison. With a foreword by acclaimed author Maggie Smith (Good Bones, Keep Moving), and cover art by UK artist Helen Ahpornsiri, this life-affirming collection highlights what Bon Iver’s Sean Carey describes as “Daulerio’s relentless hope and love,” encouraging readers to push through hardships to find their own sense of meaning.
DREAM POP ORIGAMI: A PERMUTATIONAL MEMOIR ABOUT HAPA IDENTITY BY JACKSON BLISS
JULY 26, 2022
Dream Pop Origami is a beautiful, ambitious, interactive, and engrossing lyrical memoir about mixed-race identity, love, travel, AAPI masculinities, and personal metamorphosis. This experimental work of creative nonfiction examines, celebrates, and complicates what it means to be Asian & white, Nisei & hapa, Midwestern & Californian, Buddhist & American at the same time. In this stunning collection of choose-your-own-essays and autobiographical lists, multiracial identity is a counterpoint of memory, language, reflection, and imagination intersecting and interweaving into a coherent tapestry of text, emotion, and voice.
THE MORE YOU HATE ME BY ANDY SMART
AUGUST 16, 2022
This memoir in essays examines the author’s experience with his father’s suicide and the layered influence of the film Full Metal Jacket on both men. As Andy Smart navigates the worlds of his past, present, and future, Kubricks Vietnam war movie casts its long shadow over him; his is a story of what it means to live each day as a sequel to the last. This isn’t just a suicide memoir or a survivor’s victory lap, but a book about the hardest truths of being a son.
WALKS THROUGH MEMORIES OF OBLIVION BY FERNANDO ANDRES TORRES
OCTOBER 11, 2022
Walks Through Memories of Oblivion is a collection of short stories and essays about resistance, prison, and exile; a creative nonfiction narrative based on true events; flashbacks from the former political prisoner Fernando Andres Torres once was at eighteen years of age, during the military regime that overthrew democracy and established a brutal dictatorship (1973-90) in Chile, Torres’s homeland.
These stories are not about politics, they are personal; the flesh and bones behind the young and restless student militant that Torres once was; there is a good game of dark humor and tales of subtle and small victories of human endurance and perseverance.
ABOUT UNSOLICITED PRESS
Unsolicited Press, based out of Portland, Oregon, strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning and emerging authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman. We believe in championing the books of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher, we focus on exceptional writing, not profits. We have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. Learn more at unsolicitedpress.com. Find us on Twitter and Instagram: @unsolicitedp.
The publisher invites members of the media to contact their team to put them in touch with the author they’d like to connect with for a media opportunity.
