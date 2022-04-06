Kayra Wouters of Belgium wins Miss Environment International 2022 in Mumbai, India
'Beauty begins with Environmental Care'”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Environment 2022 Is A Blend Of The Five Elements Of Nature, Here's How:
— Rushikesh Mirajkar, the President and Creator of Miss Environment 2022
Beauty pageants come and go, but a beauty pageant with a cause as big as the 'Miss Environment International is something that is rarely seen.
Well, Miss Environment 2022 is a unique beauty pageant that along with its gorgeous faces also talks about the conservation of not just our environment but also larger aspects which include our personal lives and well-being too. This pageant is a blend of all the elements of nature, namely, air, earth, water, fire, and more. Miss Environment, which is an international beauty pageant has brought together representatives from various continents, cultures, and traditions all across the globe. As a result of which, 20 countries have participated in this popular pageant. These countries include the Philippines, Peru, Uganda, Belgium, and a lot more. "beauty begins with environmental care" says Rushikesh Mirajkar, the president and the man behind this wonderful idea. He adds that without the support from the government of India and the government of Maharashtra this kind of pageant was next to impossible, especially after the pandemic.
Well, Miss Environment has witnessed some of the most gorgeous faces all across the globe be a part of this wonderful pageant and the pageant was won by none other than Miss Belgium. "This journey didn't feel like a competition and literally felt like a big family holiday and we kissed each other on the cheeks and said u can do it, before going on the stage," says the Winner of Miss Environment International Belgium, Kayra Wouters.
This pageant also is a great cause, a cause that talks about the conservation of not just our outer environment but our inner environment, aka our overall well-being too, and well, Awesome TV is proud to be associated with Miss Environment 2022.
About Miss Environment International: Miss Environment International is an International beauty pageant that brings together representatives from different continent, culture & traditions from all over the world. Its prime objective is to promote the importance of environmental conservation.
About Awesome TV: Awesome TV is the First and Original streaming entertainment network for Global South Asians from United States of America (USA). Your source for Bollywood, Hollywood and original entertainment. Check out the hottest global & local streaming entertainment network at https://awesomeitv.com All we do is Entertain. Inspire. Inform.
