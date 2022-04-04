More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA (April 3, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Savannah, GA. The Savannah Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 2, 2022. One man has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at 7:27 p.m., a 911 call was placed about a man chasing people with a knife near Bordeaux Lane, Savannah Georgia. When officers responded, they encountered the man, later identified as James Allen Miller, 31, of Savannah, walking on Bordeaux Lane. Officers provided verbal commands and attempted to speak with Miller who would not comply with the officers’ commands. Miller ran towards one of the officers. One officer fired a gun, hitting Miller. Officers and EMT’s administered first aid and Miller was taken to a local hospital in Savannah where he was pronounced dead.

A GBI agent recovered a knife at the scene. Miller will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.