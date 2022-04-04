Oregon gubernatorial candidate Kerry McQuisten meets with Eric Trump

Eric Trump, Kerry McQuisten L-R: Kerry McQuisten, Solomon Yue, Eric Trump, Suni Danforth

BAKER CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kerry McQuisten, met with Eric Trump on Friday in Keizer, Oregon.

During the meeting, the two discussed election integrity combined with the dynamics of voter apathy in Oregon, and some specifics of McQuisten’s campaign.

“I think people had almost given up on Oregon on a national level,” says McQuisten, “but this election is bringing fresh attention to our state.”

Solomon Yue, the Oregon Republican Party’s National Committeeman, also had a meeting with Eric Trump regarding the potential of a much-anticipated rally with President Trump in Oregon.

McQuisten notes, “The first thing Eric did was cross the room and give Mr. Yue a hug. This tells me that Oregon hasn’t been forgotten or written off. The past two years have shown us that our red-state governors have been the lions at the gate together, pushing back against this federal march into socialism. I look forward to joining them.”

Though the meeting had been arranged well in advance, McQuisten kept it off her campaign calendar for security reasons, with Eric Trump’s attendance at the Reawaken Tour also kept under wraps for the same purpose. He later went on stage as the keynote speaker for that event.

“Eric told the crowd that though he and his family didn’t need the abuse, they would never stop fighting. He expressed love for our country. He stressed the need for sincere, solid elected officials,” McQuisten said. “I’ve seen for myself that we aren’t in a Democrat versus Republican fight. This is good versus evil, and a fight to save America one state at a time.”

Last month, McQuisten was enthusiastically endorsed by President Trump’s first lady of election integrity, Dr. Kelli Ward, who serves as Chair of the Arizona Republican Party.

If elected, McQuisten, who is the mayor of Baker City, a seventh generation Oregonian, and a business owner, would become Oregon’s first female Republican governor, and the first governor from eastern Oregon since the 1950s. She would also be Oregon’s first Republican governor in four decades.

Additional information can be found at the candidate’s web site: www.KerryMcQuisten.com.

