Expanding Therapeutic Treatments for Brain & Mental Health Conditions : Ehave, Inc. (Stock Symbol: EHVVF)

Looking toward the future, we see our KetaDASH brand as a major asset as we continue to seek new collaboration opportunities with partners and investors to develop psychedelic treatments” — Ben Kaplan CEO of EHVVF

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 -- Expanding Therapeutic Treatments for Brain & Mental Health Conditions with Mobile Services & Well Positioned Partner Groups: Ehave, Inc. (Stock Symbol: EHVVF)  Therapeutics to Address Brain Disorders, Diseases & Mental Health Issues. Expanding Mobile Psychedelic Service by Providing Licensed Psychotherapists and Registered Nurses. Agreement with Heally Platform for Electronic Medical Record Telehealth. Licensing Partner Vastmindz Seen by Millions of Viewers on Unicorn Hunter Program.  In-Home Ketamine Therapy Launched in San Francisco & Sacramento. 100% Acquisition of Rejuv IV Which Provides Mobile IV Therapy.Ehave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF) is a leading healthcare services and technology company, focused on progressing psychedelics-to-Therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. Together with its network of scientists and mental health professionals, EHVVF is on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues, leveraging clinical data to help us achieve optimal patient outcomes. EHVVF operations span across the entire USA, Canada, Jamaica, and Australia. EHVVF Continues Expansion of KetaDASH Mobile Psychedelic Service by Providing Licensed Psychotherapists and Registered Nurses Agreement with Heally adds doctors, licensed psychotherapists and registered nurses to the KetaDASH platform. With the opening of KetaDASH, EHVVF builds momentum for the psychedelic renaissance in the mental health field. Both the KetaDASH patient and nurse connect to a psychotherapist via Heally’s telehealth portal for each treatment session.On March 3rd EHVVF announced it will partner with Heally, the all-in-one platform and electronic medical record (EMR)/telehealth solution for alternative medicine providers, to provide Licensed Psychotherapists and Registered Nurses to EHVVF KetaDASH patients. This mobile solution departs from in-person intravenous treatment, as well as unsupervised telehealth models.Heally created a platform designed to help alternative medicine clinics address the needs of patients regardless of their location. The platform provides a telehealth and EMR software solution, while concurrently managing lead generation, patient engagement and access to an ecosystem of hundreds of thousands of patients and providers. Ketamine provides an alternative medicine option for those with treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD), anxiety, and other mental health conditions. Through the use of Heally’s platform, a registered nurse arrives at the patient’s preferred location — be it home, office, or hotel — and safely administers a sublingual ketamine lozenge. Together, the patient and nurse, connect to a psychotherapist via Heally’s telehealth portal to begin each treatment session.EHVVF KetaDASH service provides patients with an in-home setting that offers a space for healing, growth and transformation through psychedelic therapies. Mental health continues to be a national health crisis as rates of anxiety, depression and PTSD keep climbing. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the quality of care, access to healthcare providers, and driven a greater demand for mental health professionals than ever before. The World Health Organization says depression is one of the leading causes of disability. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds. People with severe mental health conditions die prematurely – as much as two decades early – due to preventable physical conditions. More than 47 million American workers quit their jobs in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 84% of employees reported at least one workplace factor that negatively impacted their mental health, while 50% of employees claimed to leave their jobs for their mental health in 2021.Ben Kaplan, CEO of EHVVF, said, "KetaDASH provides us with the transformative power of our psychedelic-assisted therapy protocols for people struggling with their mental health. KetaDASH is a managed service organization focused on the psychedelic sector that benefits physicians by helping them streamline their practice operations, create new revenue opportunities, and achieve better patient outcomes.” Mr. Kaplan continued, "As we continue to grow into new markets, the potential to positively change people’s lives is endless. Access to Heally's platform along with its provider network of licensed doctors, psychotherapists, and registered nurses will allow us to expand to those new markets quicker, while offering alternative treatment to those who need it." EHVVF Licensing Partner Vastmindz Seen by Millions of Viewers on Unicorn Hunter ProgramOn February 24th EHVVF announced that its AI technology licensing partner, Vastmindz, was recently featured on Unicorn Hunters, "the most iconic business series of recent times," according to Forbes magazine. The episode featuring Vastmindz began streaming on UnicornHunters.com, Binge Networks, LinkedIn Broadcast, Facebook Video, YouTube, and Vimeo.Vastmindz CEO Nikhil Sehgal pitched to the investment panel on the Unicorn Hunters show. Panelist Steve Wozniak, who is the cofounded Apple Computer with Steve Jobs, commented "What engineer can communicate that well, it's very unusual. He was on top of everything going on in his business!"Vastmindz aims to transform regular consumer technology devices into comprehensive health screening tools using artificial intelligence. in 2022, EHVVF plans to monetize the AI technology it licensed from Vastmindz to expand the EHVVF Dashboard and MetaHealthU offering. The AI technology will provide the EHVVF Dashboard and MetaHealthU App with the ability to identify an individual's physiological condition, such as Heart Rate, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Respiration Rate, Oxygen Saturation Level, and other vital statistics. These changes in physiological condition will be identified by extracting information about changes in light absorption on an individual's facial skin. No different than taking a selfie, the changes are captured within the RGB pixel values of camera frames and converted into various physiological vitals utilizing Vastmindz proprietary AI.EHVVF has licensed AI technology from Vastmindz as another tool to bring the EHVVF Dashboard and MetaHealthU app to market. The AI technology to be included in the EHVVF Dashboard and EHVVF MetaHealthU app leverages years of research in artificial intelligence and computer vision to develop solutions that can perform tasks remotely without physical contact.Unicorn Hunters is a global platform with an audience of more than 14.5 million viewers around the world, whose mission is to democratize access to wealth-building opportunities for founders and investors. Featured companies are vetted and selected by business and policy experts. Vastmindz was nominated to appear on the show by Microsoft for Startups. Based in the United Kingdom, it is the first international company to be featured. EHVVF Launches KetaDASH, In-Home Ketamine Therapy in San Francisco And Sacramento MarketsOn February 15th EHVVF announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KetaDASH, commenced clinical operations, would be offering in-home ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. Initially, the treatment will be offered in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento Area with plans to expand to other markets in the coming months. EHVVF KetaDASH is a managed service organization focused on the psychedelic mental health sector with the mission of helping physicians streamline their practice operations, create new revenue opportunities, and achieve better patient outcomes.EHVVF KetaDASH treatments will be conducted by a team of experienced nurses who will come to patients’ home, office, or mobile location after initial telemedicine screening and provide a complete ketamine experience, with a focus on set and setting, with packages that include telemedicine integration with psychotherapists. This innovative service departs from in-clinic intravenous, treatment or unsupervised telehealth models to an at-home ketamine administration with telehealth and in-person medical supervision. A typical EHVVF KetaDASH experience incorporates a prescribing doctor, a nurse for administration and monitoring, and psychotherapists for integration, all from the comfort of the patient's home.Jeffrey D. Kamlet, MD, FASAM, DABAM, Chief Medical Officer of EHVVF, said, "I have over-seen over 600 successful ketamine treatments and have been amazed by the positive results. We are pleased to begin our U.S. rollout in Sacramento and San Francisco, with plans to scale our business in other cities over the coming months. Even though ketamine is a relatively safe drug to administer, we have made patient safety our top priority. As such, KetaDASH treatments begin with a telehealth med screen and then treatments will be conducted by a team of experienced nurses who will come to your home, office, or mobile location and administer your session. Post ketamine therapy will be available and is recommended. We believe this will give our clients the confidence in knowing they are receiving the utmost support throughout their treatment experience. This pioneering approach is a departure from ketamine telehealth models, which mail prescriptions and do not provide in-person support or guidance during the psychedelic experience."Ketamine therapy has turned out to be a life-changing alternative to antidepressants for many patients. The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, a non-profit research and educational organization claimed, "There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties."Ketamine is an FDA approved drug that has been used for over 50 years as a safe dissociative anesthetic that is now being studied as a treatment for major depression. In certain psychiatric conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse, ketamine has shown very encouraging results.Completing day-to-day activities are often challenging for patients with mental health disorders. For patients who suffer from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, symptoms such as fatigue, social isolation, lack of motivation, and high levels of anxiety are frequent. Unfortunately, many of the patients who suffer from these mental health issues find it difficult to go to a physical clinic. By providing this treatment at the patient's home, office, or mobile location, EHVVF KetaDASH intends to broaden access to this important therapy.Ben Kaplan, CEO of EHVVF, said, "For patients with mental health disorders, the need for more effective treatment options is greater now than it ever has been in the past. When used at sub-anesthetic doses, ketamine has proven effective in treating many psychiatric disorders. KetaDASH will provide better access to this treatment for a larger patient population in a safe and convenient way. Through our KetaDASH mobile clinics, patients will benefit from receiving the ketamine therapy in the privacy and comfort of their own homes. Patient safety is our top priority, so all ketamine treatments will be delivered by certified medical professionals. The KetaDASH platform will utilize proprietary software developed by Ehave which will allow patients and their associated nurses to view detailed reports on the ketamine therapy's progress."EHVVF KetaDASH is also available to ketamine clinics and qualified patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Qualified patients, doctors, and clinics are invited to visit http://www.KetaDash.com for more information. EHVVF Expands KetaDASH Brand and Begins Producing Revenue with The Purchase of California Based Rejuv IVOn February 9th EHVVF reaffirmed its commitment to launch its KetaDASH brand by completing the purchase of 100% of Rejuv IV which provides mobile IV therapy in the San Francisco Bay Area, 7 days a week with flexible scheduling. Rejuv IV provides Ketamine treatments, as well as IV infusions with fluids, essential vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes to enhance the health and wellness of its patients. With the acquisition Rejuv IV became KetaDASH, a wholly owned subsidiary of EHVVF.In addition to Ketamine treatments, Rejuv IV generates revenue by offering its clients and patients IV Drip Detox and Hangover Cures, IV Vitamin Therapy for Pain Management, IV Hydration Therapy for Health & Wellness, and IV Therapy for Athletic Advantage and Fitness Recovery. Rejuv IV uses IV Certified Nurses, who are always prompt and will arrive on time to administer a patients' IV drip of choice in the comfort of their home.For more information on Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) visit: http://www.ehave.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 