LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Vendors Expo returns April 14th

The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association's Vendors Expo returns on Thursday night, April 14, 2022, at Iman Cultural Center. The Vendor Expo will be open starting at 6:30 until 8:00 pm. The Vendors Expo will also continue from 9:30 to 10:30 pm (after the completion of our general meeting). There will be forty (40) of vendors with all of the real estate services investors need to become successful investors, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much MUCH more! An excellent networking opportunity.

DATE: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 6:30 to 8:00 pm

LOCATION: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).

PARKING: Free parking on Iman Parking lot and metered street parking.

FREE ADMISSION: Remember, LAC-REIA's Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always FREE.

RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

VENDOR WANTED: LAC-REIA already has 40+ vendors, but there's always room for MORE! LAC-REIA is always looking for products or services that would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and Realtors. So if a company or individual would like to be a vendor at our Vendor Expos, please contact us (310-792-6404) or info@LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Susan Hall
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, LLC
+1 310-792-6404
email us here

lloyd segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-792-6404
email us here

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns April 14th

